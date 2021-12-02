ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

A Beatles guest and Windermere’s secret life – take the Thursday quiz

By Martin Belam
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lC7Wf_0dC2Iy4F00

Thursday’s child has far to go, says the popular rhyme. In this case, Thursday’s child has 15 questions to go. They will be about topical news and general knowledge, they will feature Ron from Sparks and Kate Bush and two hidden Doctor Who references, and you will have fun doing them and then let us know how you got on in the comments. It is just for fun – there are no prizes. Enjoy!

The Thursday quiz, No 32

  1. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E8vPC_0dC2Iy4F00

    GENTER-LY DOES IT: New Zealand’s Green party politician Julie Anne Genter did something quite unusual this week for a second time. What?

    1. Cycled to hospital while in labour to give birth

    2. Superglued herself to the gates of New Zealand’s parliament as an environmental protest

    3. Adopted a rare yellow-eyed penguin, which is only native to New Zealand

    4. Announced that she’d started a European Super League™ and then had to back down a couple of days later

  2. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FJWYy_0dC2Iy4F00

    CUBIST MASTERPIECE: The Czech president, Miloš Zeman, did what in a clear Perspex cube this week?

    1. Gave a memorial speech for Imre Nagy

    2. Held an audience with Pope Francis

    3. Swore in Petr Fiala as prime minister of the Czech Republic

    4. Announced that he’d started a European Super League™ and then had to back down a couple of days later.

  3. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ETrDV_0dC2Iy4F00

    EXISTENTIAL CRISIS: Founding member club of the European Super League™ Manchester United have hired Ralf Rangnick as their interim coach after disastrously finding themselves placed only above 84 of the 92 teams in the English professional league structure. The horror. Who did he last coach?

    1. RB Leipzig

    2. Schalke 04

    3. 1899 Hoffenheim

    4. Ulm 1846

  4. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FWvVv_0dC2Iy4F00

    MUSIC: Everybody appears to be watching the Beatles documentary Get Back. Who joined the Fab Four playing keyboards on their final concert on the roof of the Apple Corps building on Savile Row?

    1. Steve Winwood

    2. Billy Preston

    3. Keith Emerson

    4. Kate Bush

  5. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f0NuI_0dC2Iy4F00

    A SONG THAT SINGS ITSELF: That’s a 1984 Sparks song that is filled with possibilities. But that’s not important right now. Which of these ISN’T a musical by the late Stephen Sondheim, who sadly died this week?

    1. A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum

    2. Little Shop of Horrors

    3. Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

    4. Sunday in the Park With George

  6. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3160mu_0dC2Iy4F00

    ON THIS DAY: On 2 December 1823 the US president James Monroe outlined what became known as the Monroe doctrine. But which of these was part of it?

    1. The US said it would seek to expand south into what is often referred to as central America

    2. The US said it would link the value of the US dollar to the silver standard

    3. The US said it sought to spend at least 10% of tax revenues each year on funding its military

    4. The US said it would remain neutral in wars between European powers

  7. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qxKCX_0dC2Iy4F00

    STRANGE BEASTS: Windermere is one of the most beautiful places in England, and legend has it that it is home to strange creatures comprised of a hedgehog’s body with the tail of a squirrel and wings like a bee. But what are they called?

    1. Whizz bangers

    2. Busy lizzies

    3. Whizzermajigs

    4. Tizzie whizzies

  8. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PT11L_0dC2Iy4F00

    TO BEE OR NOT TO BEE: Who intervened this week when they discovered that the quote ‘In the last five years the bee population has dropped by a third. If bees were to disappear from the face of the Earth, humans would have just four years left to live’ had been wrongly attributed to them?

    1. Caroline Lucas

    2. David Attenborough

    3. Richard Dawkins

    4. Greta Thunberg

  9. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tYsiL_0dC2Iy4F00

    GEOGRAPHY: What is the name of the range of mountains that stretches through Morocco, Algeria and Tunisia in the north of Africa?

    1. Drakensberg mountains

    2. Rwenzori mountains

    3. Simien mountains

    4. Atlas mountains

  10. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=058WRE_0dC2Iy4F00

    SCIENCE NEWS CORNER: Researchers say they have found that clusters of frog cells can undergo a form of replication never before seen in plants or animals. The spherical clumps can give rise to ‘offspring’ by sweeping up loose cells and swashing them into yet more clusters. But what are the clumps known as?

    1. Nurdles

    2. Xenomorphs

    3. Xenobots

    4. Drahvin

  11. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KBOkT_0dC2Iy4F00

    ENSEMBLE CASTS: Which critically acclaimed HBO series features Kieran Culkin, Natalie Gold and Peter Friedman among its cast?

    1. Boardwalk Empire

    2. The Sopranos

    3. Succession

    4. Curb Your Enthusiasm

  12. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ejctr_0dC2Iy4F00

    TINTINOLOGY: In the Tintin story King Ottokar’s Sceptre by Hergé, the two fictional antagonistic countries in the Balkans are Syldavia and … ?

    1. Borduria

    2. Monrovia

    3. Turmezistan

    4. Transnistria

  13. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qIinR_0dC2Iy4F00

    BROUGHT TO YOU BY FIZZY DRINKS: Who set a world record by falling 39km (24 miles) out of the sky in a heavily sponsored stunt in 2012?

    1. Felix Baumgartner

    2. Dar Robinson

    3. Mike Hughes

    4. Larry Walters

  14. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PmSjH_0dC2Iy4F00

    HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO YOU: It is Britney Spears’s birthday today. Happy birthday, Britney! But what year was her debut hit, Baby One More Time, released?

    1. 1994

    2. 1996

    3. 1998

    4. 2000

  15. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GEne1_0dC2Iy4F00

    THAT’S NOT WHERE THEY GOT THE NAME: Storm Arwen caused havoc across Britain at the weekend. But who was Arwen’s father in JRR Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings?

    1. Faramir

    2. Théoden

    3. Elrohir

    4. Elrond

Solutions

1:A - ‘My contractions weren’t that bad when we left at 2am to go to the hospital – though they were 2-3 min apart and picking up in intensity by the time we arrived 10 minutes later,’ she said on social media by way of an explanation. Genter also cycled to hospital in 2018 to give birth to her firstborn, 2:C - Zeman has been in hospital for weeks, leaving the Czech government somewhat in limbo after the recent election. Almost immediately after he left hospital, he tested positive for Covid. Hence, the cube. And yes, I know that Imre Nagy was a Hungarian leader, and not a leader of Czechoslovakia. That is one of the clues that it is the wrong option, and might help you eliminate it as a possibility. That is how multiple choice quizzes work. Please don't mention it in the comments or email me about it to say there is an error, 3:A - Rangnick had two spells as coach at RB Leipzig, from 2015 to 2016 and then 2018 to 2019. He has also coached all the other options, including two separate spells at Schalke 04, 4:B - George Harrison had invited Preston into the sessions, reasoning that having to perform with and in front of someone else might tighten up the Beatles’ playing – and possibly stop John and Paul constantly bickering, 5:B - Indeed, as good as it is, it wasn’t a Sondheim. The music was by Alan Menken and the lyrics and book by Howard Ashman. You can tell by his face that Ron from Sparks thinks you should have known that, 6:D - The fifth president of the US was essentially telling European powers that any attempts to set up any further states or colonies in the Americas would be considered as a potentially hostile act against the US itself. Monroe said that in return the US would not take sides or interfere in any European wars. It wasn’t actually referred to as the Monroe doctrine until decades later, 7:D - Stories about the existence of the tizzie whizzies, presumably a close relative of the wild haggis, started to spread in the early 20th century, and sound like the perfect thing to keep small children busy looking for as you try to enjoy an actual breath of the fresh Cumbria air and a moment's peace and quiet, 8:B - Attenborough wrote a letter confirming he'd never said it. Popularised as an internet meme, the words have been traced back to The Life of the Bee, a book published by the Belgian playwright, poet and essayist Maurice Maeterlinck in 1901. Dawkins' most famous bee quote is when he tweeted: ‘Bin Laden has won, in airports of the world every day. I had a little jar of honey, now thrown away by rule-bound dundridges. STUPID waste.’, 9:D - It is generally regarded as the longest unbroken chain of mountains on the continent, and forms the ridge that separates the Mediterranean and Atlantic coastlines from the Sahara desert, 10:C - Xenobots were first announced last year, and are what are known as ‘living robots’ – synthetic lifeforms made by taking a few thousand cells from frog embryos and assembling them into clusters about 1mm in size. It's not entirely clear why you would do that, to be honest, 11:C - Yes, that's Roman Roy, Rava Roy and Frank Vernon to you, 12:A - Published in 1939, King Ottokar’s Sceptre drew on contemporary events, with many observers suggesting that the conspiracy that unfolded in the story referred to the 1938 Anschluss and were a warning about Nazi Germany’s territorial ambitions towards Hergé’s native Belgium, 13:A - Felix Baumgartner was the person who undertook this particular brand of insanity. Dar Robinson was a famous film stunt actor. Mike Hughes was the guy who built his own rocket in an attempt to prove that the earth was flat, and then got killed when it went out of control. Larry Walters accidentally but hilariously floated up to 16,000 feet by miscalculating the impact of attaching 42 large helium weather balloons to his lawn chair, 14:C - Voted by Billboard to be the best music video of the 1990s, Baby One More Time was a No 1 smash in more than 20 countries. Written by Max Martin and Rami, it was released in September 1998, 15:D - Arwen was the half-elven daughter of Elrond and Celebrían and often called Arwen Undómiel or Evenstar. She was portrayed in the extremely long Peter Jackson movies by Liv Tyler

Scores

  1. 0 and above.

    We hope you had fun – let us know how you got on in the comments!

  2. 4 and above.

    We hope you had fun – let us know how you got on in the comments!

  • If you do think there has been an egregious error in one of the questions or answers, please feel free to email martin.belam@theguardian.com but remember, the quiz master’s word is always final, and I beg of you, take twenty seconds just to think if your email boils down to pointing out that one of the wrong answer options couldn’t have been right.

Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

Long-running Christie and pigs that are shifty – take the Thursday quiz

Welcome once again to the Thursday quiz, the moment that I like to think signals the beginning of the end of the middle of the week. No anagrams for you this time, but your other regular and beloved features are all here: Kate Bush, Ron from Sparks, and a particularly tricky hidden Doctor Who reference to spot. It is just for fun. Honestly, there has been no thought put into awarding prizes at all. Let us know how you get on in the comments.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Ars Technica

X-rays reveal secrets of 14th-century tomb of England’s infamous Black Prince

Visitors to Canterbury Cathedral can view the effigy of a 14th-century knight in full armor laid out on top of a marble tomb. It's the tomb of Edward of Woodstock, colloquially known as the Black Prince, and it's one of just six surviving large cast-metal sculptures from medieval England. Now, a team of researchers at The Courtauld Institute of Art has gotten the first glimpse inside the gilt-copper alloy effigy in 600 years, thanks to X-ray and medical imaging techniques. The researchers' findings were recently published in The Burlington Magazine.
VISUAL ART
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Imre Nagy
Person
Ralf Rangnick
Person
George Harrison
Person
John Legend
Person
Alan Menken
Person
Miloš Zeman
Person
Kate Bush
Person
Britney Spears
techeblog.com

Russian Boy Claims to be from Mars and is Here on Earth to Save it from Nuclear Apocalypse

Boriska Kipriyanovich from Volgograd, Russia, a so-called “Indigo Child”, claims to have lived on Mars in a past life before being reborn here on Earth to save it from nuclear apocalypse. If his story is to be believed, Martians were allegedly wiped out by a nuclear conflict thousands of years ago, and he warns that Earth is headed in the same direction and will share the same fate as “his people”. Read more for a video about the boy and additional information.
ASTRONOMY
Popculture

The Beatles Biopic 'Midas Man' Reveals Actors Taking on Iconic Band

The Beatles are back under the microscope thanks to Disney+'s popular Get Back documentary on their last days as a band, but a new movie is hoping to dramatize their early days. Midas Man, which focuses on the group's manager Brian Epstein, has found the four young actors to play the Fab Four and producers released the first photos of the quartet together to Deadline last week. The movie will also feature comedian Jay Leno in a small role.
MOVIES
The Independent

David Harewood: ‘If I had my breakdown in America, somebody would’ve shot me’

That was probably the start of my breakdown,” says David Harewood, rubbing his hands up and down the top of his head. “Understanding that I’d fallen for the subtle misconception that I could play anything, and do anything, and be anybody. Suddenly understanding that parts were off limits, and for no reason other than the fact I was Black.”It wasn’t exactly a misconception. Over the past 15 years, Harewood has shown that he actually can play anything: spies, superheroes, warlords. He was Captain Poison opposite Leonardo DiCaprio in the Sierra Leone-set Blood Diamond, the shapeshifting Martian Manhunter in Supergirl, a...
CELEBRITIES
Vicksburg Post

Guest column: Revealing the secret world of female hunters

Recently, a non-hunter mentioned that she did not think there were many female hunters in this area. I nodded politely but could not stop thinking about her statement, because I know plenty of women who hunt. Throughout the remainder of the day, that thought became less about how many female...
VICKSBURG, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#John And Paul#The Beatles#Genter Ly#Superglued#Czech#The European Super League#Manchester United#English#Rb Leipzig Schalke#Hoffenheim Ulm 1846#Apple Corps
Popculture

Famous Singer Dies at 74

Edita Gruberová, the famed Slovak opera singer whose career began in the late 1960s, died on Oct. 18 in Zurich. She was 74. Gruberová performed on opera stages around the world, including in New York Metropolitan Opera productions. "Her voice remains in us forever," Slovakia's President Zuzana Čaputová wrote on...
CELEBRITIES
disneydining.com

Two Beloved Disney Actors Pass Away Within Days of Each Other

Two beloved Hollywood actors well-known to Disney fans sadly passed within days of each other lastweek. Art LaFleur passed away at age 78 on November 17 — although his death was not reported until November 20 — Will Ryan passed away at the age of 72 on Friday, November 19. Ryan passed away after a short battle with cancer, and LaFleur died after a more than 10-year battle with Parkinson’s disease.
CELEBRITIES
editorials24.com

Jay Jay Phillips, AGT Keyboardist, Dies of COVID at 30

Jay Jay Phillips, a rock musician who competed on “America’s Got Talent” in 2009 and 2017, has died. He was 30. The big-haired musician died from COVID-19, which he was battling over Thanksgiving week. The Instagram account of Phillips’ band posted a tribute to the keyboardist earlier this week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Germany
HollywoodLife

Grace Kelly’s Grandchildren: Everything To Know About Her 11 Royal Grandkids

Late Hollywood star and royal Grace Kelly’s legacy lives on through her 11 grandchildren. Learn about them here. Grace Kelly was an American actress who achieved leading lady status in Hollywood during the 1950s, starring in films Rear Window, To Catch a Thief, and High Society, among others. Like a plot straight out of an old Hollywood film, the late Academy Award winner became royalty when she married Rainier III, Prince of Monaco in 1956, becoming Princess Grace of Monaco. The Hollywood star was married to the prince until her untimely death in 1982: she died at the age of 52 after her car plunged off a mountain road in Monaco.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Smithonian

How the Ancient Romans Went to the Bathroom

“I live my life in the gutter,” says Ann Olga Koloski-Ostrow with a chuckle. An anthropologist at Brandeis University, she considers her “official” title the Queen of Latrines. For the past 25 years, she has taken that label literally, spending much of her time in ancient Roman gutters. “There’s a...
SCIENCE
ohmymag.co.uk

Prince Charles' alleged secret son finds new 'evidence' backing his claims

A man named Simon Dorante-Day, 55, from Australia has been sharing multiple stories, claiming that he is the Prince of Wales' and Duchess of Cornwall's child. Dorante-Dayhas been vociferous about his claim to be a member of the British Royal Family; he has produced several proofs to back this assertion.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Popular and Grammy-Nominated Singer Dead at 26 After Plane Crash

Brazilian singer Marília Mendonça was died in a plane crash, her representatives confirmed in a statement on her Instagram page. She was 26. Four other people died in the crash, which remains under investigation. Mendonça was on her way to perform in Caratinga. The plane crashed in the state of...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Man who left society 40 years ago to live in woods reveals what life is like

A man has emerged out of the woods to show people what living outdoors is like. In a report from BBC, Ken Smith, who is also known as The Hermit of Treig by some people, has spent almost 40 years dwelling in a hand-made log cabin in the Scottish Highlands without proper running water or electricity. He is also a two-hour walk away from the nearest road.
SOCIETY
purewow.com

Camilla Parker Bowles Reveals That She & Prince Charles Still Have a ‘Snap in Their Celery’ in Their 70s

Members of the royal family understand all too well that their positions require a lot of traveling. This past week, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles journeyed to Jordan and Egypt as a part of their Autumn Tour, and the Duchess of Cornwall talked about the excitement of the trip, but also how traveling affects her and Prince Charles now that they're getting older.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

David Dalaithngu obituary: Walkabout star a ‘consummate actor’ who helped reinvent Australian film

The charismatic actor, mesmerising dancer and cultural icon David Dalaithngu is finally going home. Dalaithngu, of the Mandhalpuyngu clan in Arnhem Land, spent his final years battling lung cancer in the care of his friend Mary Hood in Murray Bridge, in South Australia. He often said how much he missed his country but understood his deteriorating health made it impossible to travel.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

71K+
Followers
37K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy