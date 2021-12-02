A Beatles guest and Windermere’s secret life – take the Thursday quiz
By Martin Belam
The Guardian
3 days ago
Thursday’s child has far to go, says the popular rhyme. In this case, Thursday’s child has 15 questions to go. They will be about topical news and general knowledge, they will feature Ron from Sparks and Kate Bush and two hidden Doctor Who references, and you will have fun doing them and then let us know how you got on in the comments. It is just for fun – there are no prizes. Enjoy!
The Thursday quiz, No 32
If you do think there has been an egregious error in one of the questions or answers, please feel free to email martin.belam@theguardian.com but remember, the quiz master’s word is always final, and I beg of you, take twenty seconds just to think if your email boils down to pointing out that one of the wrong answer options couldn’t have been right.
Comments / 1