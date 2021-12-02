ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meghan Markle Wins Latest Legal Battle With UK’s Mail On Sunday

Meghan Markle has won another stage of her legal battle with UK newspaper The Mail on Sunday ( MoS ) over the publication of a letter sent to her father Thomas Markle.

MoS owner Associated Newspapers today lost an appeal against the court’s decision to rule in favor of Prince Harry ’s wife, which was made earlier this year. Associated Newspapers had argued that the case should go to trial on Markle’s claims including breach of privacy and copyright.

Markle had sued Associated Newspapers for the publication of five articles reproducing parts of the “personal and private” letter she sent to her father Thomas Markle in 2018.

During the appeal hearing, Associated Newspapers argued Markle had written the letter with the knowledge it could be leaked and, while the Duchess of Sussex recognized this as a possibility, her barristers said the letter was “deeply personal” and “self-evidently intended to be kept private.”

Announcing the decision, the three judges hearing the appeal said the letter’s contents were “personal, private and not matters of legitimate public interest.”

In a statement after the three-day trial, Markle said: “This is a victory not just for me, but for anyone who has ever felt scared to stand up for what’s right.” Since the publication of the letters, Markle has relocated to L.A. with husband Prince Harry and son Archie, stepping back from
royal duties. Markle and Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey earlier this year was watched by millions around the world and included the shock revelation that an “unnamed Royal” had questioned Archie’s skin tone.

