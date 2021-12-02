Hate crime trial of former NJ police chief ends in mistrial

A mistrial has been declared for a second time in the hate-crime case against a former New Jersey police chief.

A federal judge declared a mistrial Wednesday in the trial of Frank Nucera, the former police chief of Bordentown, near Trenton.

Nucera faced hate crime assault and deprivation of civil rights counts for allegedly slamming a handcuffed Black man’s head into a doorjamb in 2016.

Nucera had pleaded not guilty.

The jury deliberated part of Monday and all day Tuesday and Wednesday.

A separate jury deadlocked on the same charges in 2019 but convicted Nucera of lying to the FBI.