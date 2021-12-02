ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hate crime trial of former NJ police chief ends in mistrial

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

A mistrial has been declared for a second time in the hate-crime case against a former New Jersey police chief.

A federal judge declared a mistrial Wednesday in the trial of Frank Nucera, the former police chief of Bordentown, near Trenton.

Nucera faced hate crime assault and deprivation of civil rights counts for allegedly slamming a handcuffed Black man’s head into a doorjamb in 2016.

Nucera had pleaded not guilty.

The jury deliberated part of Monday and all day Tuesday and Wednesday.

A separate jury deadlocked on the same charges in 2019 but convicted Nucera of lying to the FBI.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

