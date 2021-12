From Ho-Hum House To Hot Home: How to Keep Up In A Sizzling Real Estate Market. It has been a record year for home sellers. The migration to Tennessee from northern and coastal cities was documented by the Wall Street Journal and New York Times, among other national publications, making Franklin one of the hottest real estate markets in the country. And who can blame them? Those who showed up hoping to score bargain-basement properties experienced sticker shock. According to Redfin, the listing price for a typical four-bedroom is $262 per square foot, a 28.9% increase in one year. A house with 4,000 square feet or more could run a million dollars, up 45% from a few years ago, and multiple offers are customary.

FRANKLIN, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO