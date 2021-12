Sedgwick County commissioners want more discussion before they decide whether to raise the maximum fine for violations of county ordinances and regulations. The current maximum is $500. Commissioner Jim Howell wanted to change the schedule of fines to allow for a maximum fine of $1,000. He said the state of Kansas gives the county authority to raise the fine to that level. He also wanted to have a discussion on raising the fine for a new regulation passed in early November to ban shooting firearms across property lines. Howell said he has been told by residents of some neighborhoods that the $500 fine is not enough.

SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS ・ 4 DAYS AGO