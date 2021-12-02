ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

Suffolk County Executive Bellone Announces Implementation of Key Elements of Police Reform and Reinvention Plan

By Chris Boyle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuffolk County Executive Steve Bellone has announced key elements of the Suffolk County implementation plan for the County’s comprehensive Police Reform and Reinvention Plan, which was overwhelmingly approved by the Suffolk County Legislature in March. The reform plan seeks cultural change in the Suffolk County Police Department, with enhanced civilian oversight,...

