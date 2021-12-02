ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. 10-year Treasury yield steady near 1.45% amid persistent omicron variant fears

By Maggie Fitzgerald
CNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Treasury yields were steady on Thursday, amid continued fears around the omicron Covid-19 variant. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note ticked higher to 1.45% at around 3:00 p.m. ET, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond moved lower, slipping to 1.77%. Yields move inversely to...

www.cnbc.com

There is a big difference between being a trader and an investor in a market with this level of uncertainty and volatility caused by a new Covid variant. Stock market trading gains and losses may whipsaw every day, even intraday, but the history of the VIX volatility index suggests that patient investors will be rewarded.
Bitcoin prices bounced around on Sunday, continuing a period of selling that saw the cryptocurrency tumble more than 17% on Friday night and into Saturday. The cryptocurrency stood around $48,000 on Sunday, up from Saturday's low near $43,000. On Friday morning, bitcoin traded around $57,000. The selling came as investors...
The new Omicron variant of Covid-19 could slow the global economic recovery, just as the Delta strain did, IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva said Friday. "A new variant that may spread very rapidly can dent confidence and in that sense, we are likely to see some downgrades of our October projections for global growth," she said at a Reuters event. In its most recent World Economic Outlook, the fund projected global growth of 5.9 percent this year and 4.9 percent in 2022, but the United States and other major economies suffered sharp downward revisions after the spread of the Delta variant "caused some friction," Georgieva said. "Even before the arrival of this new variant, we were concerned that the recovery, while it continues, is losing somewhat momentum," the IMF chief said, noting that policymakers are now dealing with new issues like inflation.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose last week even though the U.S. job market has been rebounding from last year’s coronavirus recession. Jobless claims climbed by 28,000 to 222,000 from the previous week’s 52-year low 194,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The four-week average of claims, which smooths out […]
Chinese regulators are reportedly behind China-based ride-hailing company DiDi exiting from the New York Stock Exchange, just days after listing earlier this year. The regulators stated prior that DiDi had not received the necessary clearances to list in the states. Gordon Chang, Asian affairs expert, joined Cheddar to break down what the delisting says about the relationship between nations. "This really strikes me as an attempt to really to force a decoupling of China and the U.S. in the financial markets," Chang said.
U.S. stocks opened modestly higher Friday morning, as investors parsed a jobs report that came in much weaker than expected on a headline basis but appeared to offer some fodder for bullish investors worried about a rapid pace of interest-rate increases by the Federal Reserve. The Labor Department reported that a mere 210,000 new jobs were created in November, well below estimates from economists polled by The Wall Street Journal for a gain of 573,000 new jobs. However, the report did have some strong points. The jobless rate fell to 4.2% from 4.6%, and touched a new pandemic low. Economists...
