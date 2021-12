One of Tori Huster’s nicknames on the Washington Spirit is “OG 23.” She wears No. 23 on the field, and the 32-year-old midfielder has been with the Spirit since the beginning and brought a steadying veteran presence during a tumultuous 2021 season that improbably ended in triumph, as the Spirit won its first NWSL title. Huster wasn’t on the field that day, but rather at home rehabbing an Achilles injury suffered earlier in the playoffs that required surgery.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 3 DAYS AGO