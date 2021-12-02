UMass Amherst plans to increase tuition and fees for 2022

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – In Amherst tuition rates could possibly be increasing for the first time since 2019 at UMass next year.

A letter sent to the campus community this week said the university is considering a 2.5 % tuition increase for in state students and a 3% increase for out of state students. The school says the bump may be necessary to maintain a balanced budget and they are also considering a 3% increase for dining and housing fees.

22News went to campus to talk to students about the changes and Jake Gottwald, Sophomore at UMass Amherst said “I mean that’s unfortunate, I know out of state’s almost double in state so it’s a little cheaper in state, but I don’t know I know a lot of kids come here because of the tuition and I don’t know if they’d get the same amount of academic performance if they raised it.”

Any tuition or fee increase would have to be approved by the UMass Board of Trustees and a university spokesperson told 22News that decision won’t likely be made until the spring or the fall.

