Wormwood, billed as San Diego’s first absinthe-focused cocktail bar and restaurant, will open later this month in the former Jayne’s Gastropub space in North Park. Owned by Amar Harrag, who runs the mezcal-focused Tahona Bar and restaurant in Old Town, Wormwood will specialize in serving up to 30 varieties of the green-hued anise-flavored spirit from Europe and the U.S. Absinthe originated in Europe in the mid-19th century. After it arrived in the U.S. in 1912, it was banned for more than 100 years under the mistaken belief that it had hallucinogenic properties.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO