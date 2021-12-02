ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Factbox-COVID-19 and the U.S. courts: challenges to Biden vaccine rules

By Tom Hals
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pl3Q6_0dC2GVJC00

(Reuters) - Courts have recently blocked some of the Biden administration’s rules and regulations aimed at increasing U.S. vaccination against COVID-19, which has killed more than 750,000 Americans and weighs on economic growth.

The vaccine requirements have been challenged by Republican state attorneys general, businesses and religious groups that alleged the administration exceeded its authority.

Separately, courts have upheld vaccine requirements imposed by private employers, universities and state and local governments.

Below is a look at the various Biden administration vaccine regulations and the status of the legal challenges.

WORKPLACE VACCINE OR TESTING RULE

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) in November issued a rule requiring all employers with 100 or more employees to ensure their staff are fully vaccinated or produce a negative COVID-19 test once a week and wear a face covering.

The requirement, which will apply to over 80 million workers, was blocked in early November by a federal appeals court for the duration of the legal proceedings. The U.S. government is seeking a review of that decision.

HEALTHCARE VACCINE MANDATE

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) said in early November it would require COVID-19 vaccinations for workers in most healthcare facilities that receive Medicare or Medicaid reimbursement, from hospitals to home health agencies.

This requirement would apply to over 17 million healthcare workers, who would have to get an initial shot by Dec. 6 and a second dose by Jan. 4. Rulings in late November by federal judges in Louisiana and St. Louis blocked the requirement nationwide.

The government said in court filings that it may ask a federal appeals court to revive the CMS mandate.

CONTRACTOR MANDATE

President Joe Biden issued an executive order in September that requires federal contracts to include clauses mandating contractors get their employees vaccinated against COVID-19, which could potentially affect millions of workers.

A federal judge in Kentucky on Nov. 30 temporarily blocked the administration from enforcing the rule in the states that filed the lawsuit - Kentucky, Ohio and Tennessee. [L1N2SL3N1]

Challenges in other states are being litigated.

FEDERAL WORKER MANDATE

Biden issued an executive order in September requiring federal employees to get vaccinated by Nov. 22 against COVID-19 to ensure the safety and efficiency of the civil service, and 96.5% of federal workers were considered in compliance.

At least 17 lawsuits challenged the order and no judge granted a request to temporarily block the rule, generally because they determined the government could mandate a vaccine when acting as an employer.

Comments / 30

Leg Sandwich
3d ago

FACT out-of-the-box NAPERVILLE, Ill. - An Illinois family whose loved one was "desperately ill" and hospitalized earlier this month with COVID-19 says he's now home and doing well after a judge had to order a Naperville hospital to treat him with Ivermectin.”

Reply(13)
16
Peter Higgins
3d ago

Thank God we have some legislators with balls to stand up for the American people and the constitution. Nobody can force you to put something in your body against your will end of story . Until the left understands that this hoax will continue Merry Christmas 🎄🎁

Reply
15
Rokibass
2d ago

#Brandon is a bully. Look at states and countries with the highest compliance to the shots also have the highest infection rates. Coincidence I think not. Those who have natural immunity have a much higher resistance to Covid 19 and it's so called variants. If someone with natural immunity gets the shot it destroys their natural immunity per the Red Cross. You can no longer donate antibodies. This is the main reason why we haven't reached so called herd immunity.#FJB

Reply(1)
9
Related
Fox News

Sparks fly in 'View' clash over 'broken' Biden campaign promise concerning 'Remain in Mexico' policy

Sparks flew on the set of ABC's "The View" Friday as co-hosts clashed over President Biden's decision to restart the Trump-era "Remain in Mexico" policy. During a segment discussing Biden's decision, co-host Ana Navarro butted heads with Sunny Hostin and guest host America Ferrera over the policy, with the latter two excoriating Biden for breaking his campaign promise to end it, and the former arguing that the policy discouraged people from attempting to make the dangerous journey to the southern U.S. border.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
State
Louisiana State
State
Tennessee State
Richmond.com

Labor Law: Biden Administration's vaccine mandates largely halted for now; companies taking a wait-and-see approach

The three different mandates from the federal government requiring COVID vaccinations for employees are in flux with legal challenges. Most private companies are now taking a wait-and-see approach about implementing the federal mandates, one of which requires businesses with 100 or more workers to have workers get a COVID vaccination by Jan. 4 or submit to weekly testing.
HEALTH
Sand Mountain Reporter

State Attorney General wins nationwide injunction against Biden’s healthcare-worker vaccine mandate

MONTGOMERY—Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced a court victory against President Biden’s healthcare-worker vaccine mandate as a federal court granted his motion to block the sweeping and illegal healthcare-worker vaccine mandate. On Tuesday, the United States District Court for the Western District of Louisiana granted a motion for preliminary injunction...
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
HuffingtonPost

Joe Biden’s ‘Vaccine Mandate’ Has An Alternative: Weekly Tests

WASHINGTON ― A faction of congressional Republicans threatened to shut down the government this week over what they call President Joe Biden’s “vaccine mandate.”. The rule from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration would not require employers to take action against unvaccinated workers so long as they’re willing to be tested weekly for COVID-19 ― but Republicans have ignored that part of the regulation.
U.S. POLITICS
Vice

Pentagon Blames Biden, Newsom for US Inaction in Breakaway Republic Crisis

Confusingly, the leaders of this land of contradictions—who have said they’re motivated by California governor Gavin Newsom’s mandate that schoolchildren be vaccinated against COVID-19—have asserted that they are not seceding from either the state of California or the United States, but simply refusing to recognize their legal and political authority. (They cite the refusal of San Francisco, a Newsom stronghold, to enforce federal immigration laws as precedent, though that city has not declared itself a republic.) Footage from the council meeting, though, complicates the picture.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Lawsuits#Federal Judges#Factbox#Americans#Republican#Osha#Healthcare#Cms#Medicare#Medicaid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Reuters

Coughing Biden says he has a cold

WASHINGTON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - A hoarse-sounding U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday he has a cold, possibly contracted from a grandson. After a speech about the U.S. economy in which he sounded congested and coughed several times, reporters asked Biden if he was okay. "I'm OK," Biden said....
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Post

Red states are now paying people not to get vaccinated

Once upon a time, states debated whether to pay people to get vaccinated. Now, some red states are paying people not to get vaccinated, by cutting checks to workers who quit or are fired because they refuse covid-19 shots. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. All...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

239K+
Followers
249K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy