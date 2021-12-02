Santa's Workshop, ice skating rink set to open this weekend

The team at Ardmore Parks and Recreation is busy getting ready for a weekend of firsts at The Clubhouse. This Friday and Saturday the family entertainment center will be hosting the annual event Santa's Workshop, and it will also be the grand opening of the ice rink.

Ardmore Parks and Recreation Director Teresa Ervin said Santa's Workshop is scheduled to take place from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3 and Saturday, Dec. 4. The event will include three free crafts that children can make, Mrs. Claus' kitchen which will sell homemade baked goods at a reasonable price, and of course the opportunity to visit with Santa himself.

"Santa and I talk a couple times a year, and this is his favorite stop," Ervin said. "He just loves coming to Ardmore. This year, we're going to be setting him up in one of our tree houses, and he's really excited about that."

Ervin said families can get their pictures made with Santa, and they are welcome to bring their own cameras to take pictures for free or pictures are available for purchase for $5.

"This year we also have the added attraction of our ice rink which will be opening on the same night," Ervin said. "So everyone who wants to come in and go through Santa's Workshop is welcome to go skating afterwards, and there will also be a separate line for people who just want to come for the skating."

This weekend the ice skating rink will be open during Santa's Workshop. The price to skate is $10 for adults, $7 for children, and $5 for veterans, active duty military and seniors. The cost of skate rental is included in that price. Ervin said that everyone who skates will get an hour on the rink, and a rotation system will be in place on busy nights to make sure everyone gets an hour.

The ice skating rink will continue to be open through January 2. It will be open on Tuesdays through Thursdays from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., on Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and on Sundays from noon to 9 p.m.

Ervin said the entire team is very excited for everyone to come check out Santa's workshop.

"This week we're busy transforming The Clubhouse into a magical snowy wonderland," Ervin said. "So when you come in on Saturday you'll walk into a wonderful and joyful snowy mountain village. We're also going to be doing a great prize give away both nights I don't want to spoil it, but it's something the whole family can enjoy and will allow them to use their creativity."

Santa's Workshop will also be a designated drop off for Toys for Tots. Those interested in helping bring holiday joy to a needy child are asked to bring an unwrapped toy.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Ardmoreite: Santa's Workshop, ice skating rink set to open this weekend