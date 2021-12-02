Carter County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 40% of people fully vaccinated

Some 40% of people living in Carter County are fully vaccinated as of Nov. 30, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).

Oklahoma reported 666,927 total cases of coronavirus, an increase of 0.79% from the week before.

The five counties with the highest percentage of their population fully vaccinated in Oklahoma as of Nov. 30 are Oklahoma County (60%), Canadian County (57%), Caddo County (57%), Tulsa County (57%) and Noble County (56%).

Here are the latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Carter County as of Nov. 30:

How many people in Carter County have received a COVID-19 vaccine?

49% of people in Carter County have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 23,696 people

40% of people in Carter County are fully vaccinated, for a total of 19,354 people

How many people in Oklahoma have been vaccinated so far?

63% of people in Oklahoma have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 2,485,988 people

52% of people in Oklahoma are fully vaccinated, for a total of 2,039,094 people

COVID vaccinations for kids and boosters

The percentages in this story reflect the total share of the population that has received vaccines. That now includes people as young as 5 years old, for whom vaccines have been authorized.

These weekly stories will be updated as more data on vaccination rates in children, as well as booster vaccination rates, are released.

We pull data on local vaccine distribution on a weekly basis. Check back for our next weekly update mid-week for the latest numbers.

