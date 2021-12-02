ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrenceburg, TN

District Attorney's ‘A Night to Honor’ to remember victims of homicide

By Mike Christen, The Daily Herald
Columbia Daily Herald
Columbia Daily Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OVmWu_0dC2FmKS00

As families gather for the holiday season, the District Attorney’s Office for Tennessee’s 22nd Judicial District plans to host a ceremony to honor and remember victims of homicide.

The family and friends of those who have lost loved ones to violent crime are invited to attend the event hosted by the state’s legal representation and local law enforcement in Lawrenceburg.

“The holidays can be a difficult time for families,” said Brent Cooper, the region’s district attorney. “This event can assist families in remembering loved ones during this challenging time.”

Cooper said the event is held with the intention of bringing “a little bit of peace” to those who have suffered a loss to a violent crime.

Victims of homicide from Lawrence, Giles, Wayne, and Maury counties will be honored on this night.

The event will include a keynote speech from father Kenneth Thompson. His daughter, Tonya Thompson, was murdered in 2011 at the age of 35 in Maury County.

Those lost to violent crime will be remembered during the event as participants hang an ornament in memory of them on the memorial wreaths.

The service will include performances by local musicians Scout Speer and Will Pettus.

The event will mark the second event of its kind hosted by the regional office. The office previously encouraged local families to attend a similar event held in Nashville.

Following the ceremony, the wreaths will be displayed during the holiday season at the respective courthouses.

Cooper said the event is held with the intention of giving local families an opportunity to honor and remember their loved ones and for the community to share in that remembrance.

“It is a chance for the victims' families to see their loved one is not forgotten and to be in a room with others to share their pain,” Cooper said.

The observance will take place in Lawrenceburg at First Baptist Church, 2100 Springer Rd. on Dec. 9. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. for registration with the program beginning at 6 p.m.

For additional information regarding the event event, contact the District Attorney’s Office at 931-766-1453 ext. 6106 or kmmagee@tndagc.org. Additional information is also on Facebook by visiting the profile: Brent Cooper, District Attorney – 22nd Judicial District.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Maury County, TN
Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
County
Maury County, TN
City
Lawrenceburg, TN
City
Nashville, TN
Fox News

US sees signs Russia plans Ukraine invasion in early 2022

U.S. officials believe Russia is planning a multi-front military invasion of Ukraine, involving as many as 175,000 troops, as soon as early 2022, Fox News has confirmed. A senior U.S. defense official told Fox News that details outlined in a report Friday night by The Washington Post are in line with the thinking of U.S. intelligence officials.
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Historic playoff: Alabama-Cincinnati, Michigan-Georgia

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Cincinnati has broken college football’s glass ceiling. The Bearcats will play Alabama in the Cotton Bowl and Michigan will face Georgia in the Orange Bowl on New Year’s Eve after being selected to the College Football Playoff as a historic field of four was set Sunday. The winners will play for the national championship on Jan. 10 in Indianapolis.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The District Attorney#Judicial District#First Baptist Church
Reuters

Two hippos in Belgian zoo test positive for COVID-19

BRUSSELS, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Two hippos have tested positive for COVID-19 at Antwerp Zoo in Belgium in what could be the first reported cases in the species, zoo staff said. Hippos Imani, aged 14, and 41-year-old Hermien have no symptoms apart from a runny nose, but the zoo said the pair had been put into quarantine as a precaution.
PETS
Columbia Daily Herald

Columbia Daily Herald

191
Followers
62
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in ~city~, ~state~ from ~sitename~.

 http://columbiadailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy