Aliquippa, PA

Cleanup event at Tyler Community Youth Center on Saturday in Aliquippa

By From Staff Reports
Beaver County Times
 3 days ago
ALIQUIPPA — A cleanup event will take place Saturday at Tyler Community Youth Center.

The youth center needs to be cleaned out so it can be renovated and reopened to the community. On Saturday, volunteers will clean out old materials inside the building, including bagging trash and other materials to throw out, cleaning out damaged floor tiles and scrubbing down the kitchen and communal areas.

Outside, volunteers will rake and bag leaves and sweep the walkways, patio and other outdoor spaces.

The center has been serving the community for nearly 40 years, according to David Felder, a member of Beaver County United and a teacher at Riverside High School.

"The ultimate goal of this project is to reopen the TCYC so that members of the community will have a safe, welcoming place to interact," Felder said.

The facility will eventually house tutoring services, activities for community members, training, educational opportunities and more.

"We would like to offer a place where the members of the community can tell us their needs so that we can better meet those needs and provide services which are lacking," Felder said.

Those interested in helping clean the facility can show up to the event, which is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Tyler Community Youth Center, 605 Maratta Road in Aliquippa. Questions can be directed to Dee Patillo at 724-378-8150 or David Felder at 412-706-0788.

