A Boston startup founded by a former IBM salesman is trying to gamify sales, and it’s picking up steam as it gets ready to launch a new version of its competitive platform. DraftSales spins up Peloton-style challenges and competitions for sales teams, with prizes attached, with a platform that also borrows from the concept of daily fantasy sports competitions like DraftKings. The idea is to keep them motivated and entertained, said founder and CEO Thomas Casale.

BOSTON, MA ・ 6 DAYS AGO