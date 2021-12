A Boston startup working on an API to fix gaps in the labor market to better match skilled workers to jobs has raised $3.5 million in seed funding. AdeptID, founded by Fernando Rodriguez-Villa and Brian DeAngelis, a pair of former Indigo Agriculture employees, uses a machine learning-powered API to try to find hidden talent in the workforce to recommend to employers. The company is focused particularly on growing fields with a need for workers with new skills, like renewable energy, healthcare and IT.

BOSTON, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO