Economy

EU fines 4 banks $390M in foreign exchange trading cartel

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union said Thursday that it has fined four major banks a combined $390 million for colluding in a foreign exchange spot trading cartel that allowed them to beat inherent risks in currency deals....

GreenwichTime

China's Didi to leave US stock market amid tech crackdown

BEIJING (AP) — China's dominant ride-hailing service, Didi Global Inc., said Friday it will pull out of the New York Stock Exchange and shift its share trading to Hong Kong as the ruling Communist Party tightens control over tech industries. Didi gave no explanation, but China's leaders increasingly fret about...
ECONOMY
pymnts.com

Amazon Challenges EU Over $844M Fine

An Amazon attorney told European Union officials that the eCommerce giant has received no corrective action guidance from EU regulators on how to comply with a July order to pay a privacy fine of 746 million euros (about $844 million) and therefore should not be responsible for a potential daily fine of 746,000 euros (about $844,000), Bloomberg reported.
BUSINESS
Reuters

UK trade minister to seek closer ties on U.S. trip, deal remains distant

LONDON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Britain will seek to strengthen its trading relationship with the United States this week when trade minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan visits New York and Washington, but a full free-trade agreement remains a distant prospect. Trevelyan will meet U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and U.S. Commerce Secretary...
POLITICS
Person
Margrethe Vestager
Cheddar News

DiDi Delisting Could Signal Forced Decoupling of China-U.S. in Financial Markets

Chinese regulators are reportedly behind China-based ride-hailing company DiDi exiting from the New York Stock Exchange, just days after listing earlier this year. The regulators stated prior that DiDi had not received the necessary clearances to list in the states. Gordon Chang, Asian affairs expert, joined Cheddar to break down what the delisting says about the relationship between nations. "This really strikes me as an attempt to really to force a decoupling of China and the U.S. in the financial markets," Chang said.
ECONOMY
The Independent

No currency manipulator labels from US, China on watch

The Biden administration will not designate any country as a currency manipulator, but it did name China Vietnam and Taiwan among the nations that have failed to live up to global agreements not to use their currencies to gain unfair trade advantages.In a report to Congress released Friday, the Treasury Department cited China for a number of failures that prevent trading partners from gaining full knowledge of how it is manages its currency. The Treasury plans to closely monitor the foreign exchange activities of China's state-owned banks to get a clearer picture of China's currency practices, according to...
FOREIGN POLICY
cryptoslate.com

India may disallow Indians from trading crypto on foreign exchanges

A recent cabinet note shared by the government of India states the new crypto bill will be regulated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). It labels cryptocurrencies as crypto-assets” and might restrict Indians from trading cryptos on foreign platforms. As per NDTV, the cabinet note circulated suggests...
MARKETS
US News and World Report

EU Fines HSBC, Credit Suisse, Others Over 'Sterling Lads' Forex Cartel

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -EU antitrust regulators on Thursday fined Barclays , Credit Suisse, HSBC and NatWest 344 million euros ($390 million) for foreign exchange market rigging, closing a key chapter in a high-profile investigation. UBS avoided a 94 million euro fine by alerting the European Commission to the cartel, which was...
ECONOMY
d1softballnews.com

Banks, new fine by the EU Commission to 5 institutions for foreign exchange manipulation. They will pay a total of 344 million euros

The European Union has imposed one fine for a total of 344 million euros to be paid by 5 European banking institutions. It is about the British Barclays, Rbs, Hsbc and the Swiss Ubs and Credit Suisse. The fine is for having made a cartel in Forex trading, which is the international currency market where the exchange rates are fixed. The largest sanction is against HSBC (174 million), followed by Credit Suisse (83 million), Barclays (54 million) and Rbs (32 million). UBS was “pardoned” by a 94 million fine because it is the bank that revealed the existence of the cartel. It deals with of the sixth case from 2013 sanctions against banks for illegal behavior.
ECONOMY
Axios

U.S. and EU signal "converging" views on China

The U.S. and the European Union are adopting "increasingly convergent" views on the threat posed by the Chinese government, according to senior Biden administration officials, deepening a trend that could tilt the scales in an era of great power competition. Why it matters: European leaders were initially wary of President...
FOREIGN POLICY
omahanews.net

Sterling Lads cartel banks fined $390 million

The European Union said on Thursday it has fined four major banks a combined ?344 million ($390 million) for colluding in a foreign exchange spot trading cartel via a chatroom named ?Sterling Lads.?. The UK-based banks agreed to settle the case, with HSBC receiving the biggest fine of almost $200...
ECONOMY
BBC

Banks fined over collusion in currency trading

Banks including Barclays, RBS and HSBC have been fined €344m (£293m) by the European Commission for colluding in the trading of foreign currencies. It discovered that traders acting on behalf of five banks exchanged sensitive information through an online chatroom called Sterling Lads. This allowed these traders to make informed...
MARKETS
BBC

Bank of Ireland fined for breaching IT regulations

The Bank of Ireland has been fined €24.5m (£20.8m) for breaching regulations over its IT systems. Ireland's Central Bank said the fine was for failures to have a robust framework in place to ensure continuity of service in the event of a significant IT disruption. The Central Bank said deficiencies...
PUBLIC SAFETY
pymnts

European Banks Seek EU Exemptions to Access London Trading Markets

Banking groups in the Eurozone want access to the London derivatives trading market — a multi-trillion dollar market — and other major markets. Finance trade bodies are positing that the bloc is at a “cliff edge” unless it moves to further extensions letting European Union trades go forth in the U.K. and other major markets.
MARKETS
US News and World Report

China Foreign Exchange Regulator Fines Tencent's Tenpay for Misconduct

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's foreign exchange regulator said it fined Tencent Holding's Tenpay for violating foreign exchange rules, as authorities step up supervision of the country's fintech industry. The State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) Shenzhen branch fined Tenpay, Tencent's online payment platform, 2.78 million yuan ($436,000) for misconduct, including...
ECONOMY
hot96.com

Indo-Pacific region priority for France’s EU presidency – foreign minister

JAKARTA (Reuters) – The Indo-Pacific region will be a priority for France when it takes the presidency of the European Union next year, its foreign minister said on Wednesday. Speaking at a news conference during a visit to Indonesia, Jean-Yves Le Drian also said France had agreed to commit 500...
EUROPE
Shore News Network

Billionaire With Massive Chinese Investments Says Communist Party Disappears People Because It’s ‘Like A Strict Parent’

A U.S. billionaire and hedge fund manager with massive investments in China defended the communist regime in response to queries about his decisions to invest in the country. Ray Dalio, manager of the world’s largest hedge funds, said the Chinese government disappears people because it’s a “top down” nation where the government that acts like a “strict parent” in an interview with CNBC on Tuesday.
FOREIGN POLICY

