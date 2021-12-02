Woman succumbs to injuries at scene of late night shooting in Hampton, police investigate

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton Police is investigating an overnight shooting that took place late Wednesday night.

The shooting occurred in the 400 block of Chapel Street.

Authorities recieved the call about the shooting at 11:52 p.m.

When officers arrived they found a woman, identified as 35-year-old Megan Banks, who had been shot. She succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Banks was involved in an altercation inside of a home when she was struck by gunfire.

This is an isolated incident and officers are not looking for any suspects.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation.

If you have information that will assist in this investigation, Hampton Police encourages you to contact them at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting our secure tip form at P3Tips.com.