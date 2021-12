Desert Hearts Festival is celebrating a decade of house, techno, and love in 2022 as it heads to a new venue and continues its evolution. Few festivals have captivated the scene over the past decade quite as Desert Hearts Festival has. From their humble beginnings in the desert with a small crew of dedicated followers to their annual jaunt at Los Coyotes Indian Reservation that drew thousands, it become quite the celebration of all things house, techno, and love. While the past few years have proven to be difficult for the festival to take place due to the pandemic, Desert Hearts announced that their weekend-long soirée will return bigger and better than ever in 2022.

FESTIVAL ・ 2 DAYS AGO