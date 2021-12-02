ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summerville, SC

Summerville hosting vaccine clinics for children five to 11-years-old

iheart.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Medical Center is hosting several community COVID-19 vaccination clinics for children between the age of five and...

943wsc.iheart.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS 58

MPS hosts December vaccine clinics

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Second doses of Pfizer's vaccine for children ages five to 11 will be available at Milwaukee Public Schools this month. The district first started hosting vaccine clinics for younger kids in November, once the lower dosage was given emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration.
MILWAUKEE, WI
kciiradio.com

Free COVID Vaccine Clinic for 5-18 Year Olds Friday in Washington

Youth ages 5 to 18 years old can receive a free COVID-19 vaccine at Washington County Hospital and Clinics this Friday. WCHC is hosting a Pfizer Vaccination Clinic from 2-6 p.m. in the Administrative Services Building in Washington. Parents or guardians can schedule a time for their children online, and they will be prompted to schedule both the initial dose this Friday and the second dose to be given on Monday, December 27th. Children receiving the vaccine must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. While there are no out of pocket costs, insurance cards will be requested. Parents should also allow time for a 15-minute observation period following administration of the vaccine. Pediatric COVID vaccines are also available through Washington County Public Health and local pharmacies. Find more information here.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Summerville, SC
Summerville, SC
Health
Summerville, SC
Government
Port Townsend Leader

Jefferson County hosts COVID clinics for children

The Jefferson County Department of Emergency Management and Jefferson County Public Health will hold two COVID-19 vaccination clinics for children ages 5 through 11 in December. The clinics will give shots of the Pfizer vaccine; and children are eligible for first and second doses. Health officials noted the second dose...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WA
wpsdlocal6.com

Local doctors host vaccine clinic for ages 5 to 11

PADUCAH-- A superhero themed vaccine clinic for ages 5 to 11 was held at HealthWorks Medical in Paducah on Saturday. The community effort rallied local physicians and other health leaders together to vaccinate children and address vaccine hesitancy among parents. Superwoman and Batman are know for protecting the community, but...
PADUCAH, KY
The Coloradoan

Larimer County school districts host year-end COVID vaccine clinics for students, community

Now that most school-aged children are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, Larimer County school districts are doubling down on encouraging vaccination and making it widely available to their students, staff and community.  Poudre School District and Thompson School District are both partnering with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to host...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelly Bowen
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Superintendent Says Pandemic Trauma Causing Uptick In Disruption, Invites Community Discussion

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Public Schools Superintendent Darryl Williams on Friday invited community discussion on an uptick in “disruptive behavior” at schools in the county. A freshman girl was airlifted to a hospital on Thursday after a locker room fight at Franklin High School. The second girl in the fight was charged with first-degree assault. The incident is the latest in a trend of violence in Baltimore County Schools. Williams said it’s not just Baltimore County. As students return back to in-person classrooms this semester, they’re having trouble adjusting. “The ongoing trauma experienced by families as a result of this global...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
nbcpalmsprings.com

Nursing Home Abandoned; 30 Patients Left With Nowhere To Go

Clients of the Legend Gardens assisted living and memory care facility have a lot of questions about state officials shutting it down. NBC Palm Springs has confirmed that employees at that facility haven’t been paid for their work in weeks. “It bounced, and then everyone’s account was in the negative...
HEALTH SERVICES
CBS Boston

Woman Killed By Comfort Animal At Cultivate Care Farms In Bolton

BOLTON (CBS) – A comfort animal is believed to have killed a volunteer at a farm in Bolton. Bolton Police said there was an incident Saturday morning involving a 73-year-old woman who was rushed to the hospital from Cultivate Care Farms. The woman did not survive. Cultivate Care focuses on animal therapy. It described the livestock involved as a comfort animal. Local and Massachusetts State Police are investigating the woman’s death.
BOLTON, MA
CBS Boston

6 Adults, 6 Children Forced Out Following Fire At Dorchester Triple-Decker

DORCHESTER (CBS) — Six adults and six kids were forced out of a triple-decker home in Dorchester Saturday night after a fire broke out. The Boston Fire Department said the fire happened at around 8:30 p.m at the home on Geneva Avenue. Two firefighters had minor injuries, but none were reported among the people who were inside the home. A cat named Simba was saved from the fire and reunited with his family. The Massachusetts Red Cross is going to help the 12 displaced people find housing. There is no word yet on how the fire started.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Covid 19 Vaccine#Clinics#Wcsc
iheart.com

Variants Of Concern To Medical Community During Holiday Season

Medical Experts throughout the region are warning of some potentially tough times when it comes to variants of the coronaviurs. And that, combined with people now scheduling procedures that had been put off for the last nearly two years, has forced some hospitals to take emergency precautions dealing with scheduling and staffing.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Vaccines
CBS Boston

Wakefield Schools Warn Families About Fake Email On School Bus Service

WAKEFIELD (CBS) – A fake email saying the school district is shutting down its bus system is circulating through Wakefield. The email, which claims to be from Wakefield Memorial High School Principal Amy McLeod, said the due to a shooting that allegedly happened in Lexington, Wakefield was closing the school district’s bus system. Superintendent Douglas Lyons and McLeod said the email is fake and McLeod never sent the communication. “The details contained in this fake email that has appeared online are in no way true or accurate, but they have the potential to cause extreme alarm so I would like to address and debunk them immediately,” said Lyons. “We have consulted with our colleagues in Lexington and would like to assure all students, families, staff and community members that Wakefield Public Schools operations are safe and continuing as usual.”
WAKEFIELD, MA
The Denver Gazette

Colorado eighth in nation for vaccinating 5- to 11-year-olds

More than 20% of Colorado's 5- to 11-year-olds have been at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19, the state announced this week. Pediatric doses first arrived in Colorado on Nov. 5, shortly after federal regulators cleared the way for elementary school-aged children to get the shot. As of Monday morning, more than 98,800 Coloradans in that age group had been partially vaccinated, out of more than 480,000. The state has set a goal of inoculating 50% of 5- to 11-year-olds by the end of January.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy