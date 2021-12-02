ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raynham, MA

Pedestrian struck, seriously injured by car in Raynham

By Melanie DaSilva
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pIUIv_0dC2C5pd00

RAYNHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — A 34-year-old man is hospitalized with serious injuries after being struck by a car on Route 104 in Raynham.

Officials responded to the crash around 5 p.m. Wednesday in the area of North Main Street.

The man was transported by helicopter to Rhode Island Hospital.

Police say the driver stayed on scene and is cooperating.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

