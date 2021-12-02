Pedestrian struck, seriously injured by car in Raynham
RAYNHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — A 34-year-old man is hospitalized with serious injuries after being struck by a car on Route 104 in Raynham.
Officials responded to the crash around 5 p.m. Wednesday in the area of North Main Street.
The man was transported by helicopter to Rhode Island Hospital.
Police say the driver stayed on scene and is cooperating.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.
Comments / 0