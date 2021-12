EXCLUSIVE: Patrick John Flueger is set to return to the world of The 4400 as he takes on a guest star role on The CW’s revival of the sci-fi series. Based on the original TV series created by Scott Peters and Renee Echevarria, 4400 hails from Riverdale co-executive producer Ariana Jackson, who wrote the pilot; Sunil Nayar; and Anna Fricke and Laura Terry of Pursued By a Bear. In 4400, over the last century at least 4,400 people who were overlooked, undervalued, or otherwise marginalized vanished without a trace off the face of the planet. Last night, inexplicably, they were all returned in an instant to Detroit...

TV SERIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO