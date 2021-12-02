Sporticast: College Football Coaches Getting Paid, MLB Work Stoppage

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including a wild few days for coaches. Two bombshell hires—Lincoln Riley leaving Oklahoma for USC, and Brian Kelly leaving Notre Dame for LSU—have shaken up the sport, as other top-tier programs scramble to fill vacancies.

The moves come alongside a dramatic shift in upper levels of compensation. Ten-year deals worth $85 million or more, unheard-of just two years ago, appear closer to the norm. Kelly, Jimbo Fisher (Texas A&M), James Franklin (Penn State) and Mel Tucker (Michigan State) have all signed new contracts in that range.

The hosts also discuss the looming MLB lockout . The current collective bargain agreement was set to expire at midnight on Wednesday and the two sides haven’t reached an agreement. Key disagreements all revolve around compensation, including service-time manipulation, the path to free agency for younger players and competitive balance.

Lastly, the hosts discuss what has been a rough month for sports betting stocks, and the inequality in what top college basketball programs spend on their men’s and women’s teams.

