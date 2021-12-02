Olympic bosses held another call with missing tennis star Peng Shuai as criticism grows of the IOC's approach to her disappearance

Shuai Peng of China returns a shot during a match at a WTA tournament in Shenzhen, China, in January 2020. Photo by Zhong Zhi/Getty Images

The International Olympic Committee said it has held another call with Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai .

Peng went missing in November and, despite reappearing weeks later, concerns remain about her wellbeing.

The IOC has faced criticism for its handling of the Peng situation, with some accusing it of appeasing China.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has continued to try and distill fears over Peng Shuai's wellbeing by claiming it held a second video call with the tennis player.

Peng appeared to go missing last month soon after making allegations of sexual assault against a former high-ranking Chinese official.

Despite images of her having dinner with friends and appearing at a children's tennis tournament shared by state media, there has been international concern for her wellbeing.

She was also pictured in a video call with IOC president Thomas Bach, but that did little to convince the sporting world of her safety.

On Thursday, the IOC said it had again made contact with Peng.

"We share the same concern as many other people and organizations about the well-being and safety of Peng Shuai," it said in a statement.

"This is why, just yesterday [Wednesday], an IOC team held another video call with her. We have offered her wide-ranging support, will stay in regular touch with her, and have already agreed on a personal meeting in January."

The IOC didn't provide any detail of the length of the call, who was on the call, or what was discussed.

The statement comes under 24 hours after the Women's Tennis Association suspended its tournaments in China over the Peng issue.

The IOC has been criticized for its actions in regards to Shuai with some claiming the Olympic organizers are unwilling to upset China in the run up to the Beijing Winter Olympics in early 2022.

However, the committee has consistently denied this, and said Thursday it was taking a "human and person-centered approach."

"There are different ways to achieve her well-being and safety. We have taken a very human and person-centred approach to her situation.

"Since she is a three-time Olympian, the IOC is addressing these concerns directly with Chinese sports organizations.

"We are using 'quiet diplomacy' which, given the circumstances and based on the experience of governments and other organisations, is indicated to be the most promising way to proceed effectively in such humanitarian matters."

It also said that during the 30-minute video call on November 21, Shuai appeared to be safe and well and that was reconfirmed in the call on Wednesday.

"Our human and person-centred approach means that we continue to be concerned about her personal situation and will continue to support her," it said.