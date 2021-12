The district’s updated Five-Year Capital Plan includes changes to school opening dates, new buildings and more. The plan is updated annually in November. The WCS School Board approved the plan at its November meeting. Some of the most notable changes affect new school opening dates. The new elementary school on Wilkes Lane in Spring Hill is now scheduled to open August 2023; the new middle school near Split Log Road in Brentwood is scheduled to open August 2024; and the new middle school on Cox Road near Triune is scheduled to open August 2026.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN ・ 4 DAYS AGO