Austin Timberlake talks with Page High QB Jake McNamara. McNamara was a semi-finalist for this year’s Tennessee Titans TSSAA Mr. Football award and has led Page High School to their first championship game in school history. McNamara is a Colorado State commit. In this interview, he speaks about watching his brother play college football and what the city of Franklin means to him.

FRANKLIN, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO