WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested an adult and juvenile following a robbery investigation. Authorities state that on November 26 at approximately 8:35 p.m. police responded to the 1800 block of North Washington Street for a robbery that had just occurred. Through investigative measures, police were able to locate two suspects, a 17-year-old male juvenile and 19-year-old Jaheim Richardson, in the 2500 block of North Heald Street. Police took both suspects into custody without incident. Richardson was found to have two active capias for his arrest.

