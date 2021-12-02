Japan’s Revolutionary Innovation is to be displayed in Dubai today.

Singapore micro-learning and MOOCs in education and training market was valued at US$ 2.44 Mn in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.9% over the forecast period. Substantial increase in the number of enterprises that are using micro-learning and MOOCs for employee training purposes is expected to propel the market growth over the period of next eight years. MOOCs initially gained popularity due to the government initiatives to promote online learning in Singapore. Platforms such as Alison, Udemy, Coursera, Khan Academy, etc., are globally acclaimed MOOCs platforms which contain micro-learning content as well. Singapore has a strong economy, and the government bodies in Singapore are investing heavily in creating a digital workforce, as the nation is gearing up towards being the first smart country on Earth. Hence, the Singapore government is encouraging the adoption of MOOCs and micro-learning programs for skill development. Another major aspect of the Singaporean economy is the higher investment in MOOCs amongst the corporate sector in Singapore. Companies are investing in skill-development of their employees, and they are providing MOOCs and micro-learning programs at no additional cost to their employees.

EDUCATION ・ 4 DAYS AGO