There seems little question that Donald Trump now has the Republican Party right where he wants it, which is in the palm of his iron fist.Any congressman or senator who dares to speak out against the former president stands to be punished. And punishment means more than a tongue-lashing by Mr. Trump and members of his family.In the House, at least, where Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy controls the party, punishment might mean losing committee assignments ...

SEDGWICK, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO