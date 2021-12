It may not be the first place that pops to mind when planning a beach holiday in Asia, but you will be surprised to discover there are many beautiful beaches in South Korea. Bordered by the East China Sea, the Yellow Sea and the Sea of Japan, it’s not surprising South Korea has such a varied spread of beaches along its 2413 km (1499 miles) coastline. Except for the beaches on Jeju Island, most beaches in South Korea are not what you’d consider ‘tropical’, but even so, you’ll find locals splashing in the water, often fully clothed.

