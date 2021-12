ST. IGNATIUS – Hunting season is underway and Montana hunters need to have their game processed and packed. Hunters from across the country come to Montana to fill their tags but hauling their game out of the backcountry is only the beginning. D&J Meat Processing, Inc. is ready to help with the next steps. Located at 34408 Pierce Lane in St. Ignatius, D&J Meats is perfectly positioned to handle cutting, wrapping and storing for folks in Lake County, its surrounding areas and beyond.

SAINT IGNATIUS, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO