Public Health

Japan acts Fast even before the Second Omicron case was recorded.

industryglobalnews24.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article· A second case of the coronavirus variant Omicron has been confirmed in Japan....

www.industryglobalnews24.com

AFP

Taiwan rushes to contain sudden cane toad invasion

Toads are a symbol of prosperity and good fortune in Taiwan, but the unexpected discovery of an invasive species has officials and environmentalists scrambling to contain their spread. With flashlights in hand and shielded by protective gloves, dozens of volunteers from the Taiwan Amphibian Conservation Society worked through the night searching rice fields and vegetable plots for their quarry -- the cane toad. There should be no reason for these large and highly toxic amphibians to exist in Chaotun, a township in the foothills of Taiwan's central mountain range. Cane toads are indigenous to South and Central America and while they have wrought a famously destructive path through places like Australia and the Philippines they had not been recorded in Taiwan.
ANIMALS
industryglobalnews24.com

Omicron Covid cases Causing Mild or No Symptoms in EU

The European Centre for Disease Control has said that all cases of the new variant of Covid-19, Omicron, in Europe involve people showing mild or no symptoms at all. The European watchdog added that no patient was reported to be in a critical condition. Furthermore, no deaths have taken place in the region due to the Omicron variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

Japan confirms first case of Omicron variant

Japan has confirmed its first case of the Omicron coronavirus variant after a test on a visitor who recently arrived from Namibia in southern Africa. Chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said the man in his 30s tested positive on arrival at an airport on Sunday and was isolated and is being treated in hospital.
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

Omicron In Europe Before SAfrica Reported First Cases

The Omicron coronavirus variant was present in Europe before the first cases were reported in South Africa, new data from the Netherlands showed Tuesday, as Latin America reported its first two cases in Brazil. In the week since the new virus strain was reported to the World Health Organization by...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TODAY.com

Second US case of omicron variant is found in Minnesota

A second case of the omicron variant of the coronavirus has been detected in Minnesota, the state’s health department said Thursday. The person with the variant is an adult male, who lives in Hennepin County, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. He had been vaccinated. He told the Minnesota...
MINNESOTA STATE
Telegraph

Scientists pushed for tougher Covid rules even before UK's first omicron case

Government scientists urged ministers to impose restrictions before any cases of omicron had been found in Britain, new papers show. Documents released by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) on Friday show that members of Nervtag, the experts advising ministers on new viruses, recommended "early and robust actions" to prevent transmission of the new variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
industryglobalnews24.com

Omicron Variant Enters Iceland and Singapore

Hong Kong updates its travels conditions as the Omicron variant begins to spread around the world. Hong Kong’s list of high-risk countries now includes Singapore and Iceland after the new variant was reported there. The government has imposed a mandatory 21- day quarantine period on anyone returning from the two countries. The government made these announcements on Friday with changes having to take place on Monday.
HEALTH
Coronavirus
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
kfqd.com

UPDATE: Second And Third Omicron Cases Confirmed In U.S.

UPDATE: DENVER — Colorado became the third U.S. state to detect a case of the omicron variant in a woman who had recently traveled to Africa, state health officials announced Thursday. The Colorado case comes after two other confirmed omicron variant cases were found in California and Minnesota. Officials in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Taiwan, Slovakia hold talks as island firms ties with Europe

Senior officials from the Slovak Republic are in Taiwan for talks on deepening ties with the island in the highest-level visit by the EU-member country since it opened a representative office in Taiwan in 2003. The visit by the delegation, which began Sunday, follows a mission last month by members of the European Parliament to the self-ruled island, which is also claimed by China It comes amid growing support for the island democracy, which China says is part of its territory and could be annexed by force if necessary. “The fact that we are here today despite the...
ECONOMY
industryglobalnews24.com

Singapore and other Smaller nations Demand vaccine equity

A group of 30 small countries has requested the world’s largest economies to ensure vaccine equity. On Tuesday 30th November, the Global Governance Group (3G) released a statement saying that it was crucial that the vaccines were provided to underdeveloped and developing countries on time and on a basis of equity. The 3G wanted universal access to Covid vaccinations.
HEALTH
The Independent

Former Dutch queen Beatrix tests positive for coronavirus

Princess Beatrix, the 83-year-old former Dutch queen, has tested positive for the coronavirus, the royal house announced Saturday.In a statement, the royal house said Beatrix got tested after feeling “mild cold symptoms.” It said she is in isolation at home and abiding by rules for people who have tested positive. The princess lives in a castle in the central Netherlands.Beatrix was queen of the Netherlands for 33 years until abdicating in 2013, when her eldest son, Willem-Alexander, became king.Last week she visited the Caribbean island of Curacao which is part of the Kingdom of the Netherlands. At the time, she told reporters she had had her COVID-19 booster shot.___Follow all AP stories on the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic. Read More Anti-lockdown protesters march through Dutch city of UtrechtCouple arrested after fleeing Dutch Covid hotel told they can leave the countryJessica's Seinfeld's vegan mac and cheese uses plant milk
PUBLIC HEALTH
KIRO 7 Seattle

WHO Europe: Kids in 5-14 age group show highest COVID rates

GENEVA — (AP) — The World Health Organization's office for Europe said Tuesday that children in the 5 to 14 age group now account for the highest rates of reported COVID-19 infection in the region. WHO Europe regional director Dr. Hans Kluge also argued that vaccine mandates should be “an...
KIDS
Washington Post

She told the truth about Wuhan. Now she is near death in a Chinese prison.

China committed one act of barbarity when it prosecuted the citizen journalist Zhang Zhan for her revealing look at Wuhan in the first stages of what became a global pandemic. Ms. Zhang was sentenced in December to four years in prison on the specious charge of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble,” which China uses to suffocate free speech. Now her health has deteriorated, and relatives say she is near death. China will compound the barbarity unless it sets her free and saves her life.
PUBLIC SAFETY

