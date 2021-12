The scaly-foot snail grows its own iron suit of armor — and thrives in the white-hot hydrothermal vents of the Indian Ocean. Its scientific name is Chrysomallon squamiferum, but you can call it the volcano snail. Sometimes, it’s also known as the scaly-foot gastropod, the scaly-foot snail, or the sea pangolin. Whatever you choose to call this squiggly little tough guy, it lives in the deepest parts of some of the world’s hottest underwater volcanic vents with a shell of iron sulfide to keep alive in extreme heat conditions.

