Pro-Life Advocates Confident SCOTUS Will Return Abortion to States

Mississippi's solicitor general tells the U.S. Supreme Court there's no inherent constitutional right "to end a human life."

The statement came during Wednesday's oral arguments in an abortion case challenging Roe v. Wade.

Texas Right to Life spokesperson Kimberlyn Schwartz says they're confident the 50-year-old abortion law will, at the very least, be weakened by the court's pending decision.

"The lower court rulings already blocked Mississippi law, already affirmed Roe v. Wade," she says.

"So if they were going to affirm Roe v. Wade, they wouldn't have taken up this case unless they intend to do something different."

Schwartz was also pleased with the conservative justices' line of questioning.

"Justice Brett Kavanaugh pointed out the truly neutral thing for the court to do, if the court wants to be a neutral body, is to turn this issue back to the states."

The high court already refused to hear a challenge to Texas' more restrictive heartbeat bill, which bans abortions after six weeks remains safe.

"This would open the doors for other states to follow our lead," Schwartz added.

A ruling in the Mississippi case is not expected until June.