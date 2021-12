One of the UK’s biggest care home groups plans to bring the national living wage increase in early and invest £17 million to boost carers’ salaries in a bid to combat recruitment and retention issues plaguing the sector.HC-One has announced its biggest pay investment to date to recognise its carers’ skill and dedication and to reward the loyalty of more experienced care colleagues.From early 2022, all staff will be paid at least the new national living wage of £9.50 that the Government has said will take effect next April, and carers who stay at least six months will receive a...

