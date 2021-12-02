'We just need to be here for the kids': Local schools react to Oxford shooting

Parents walk their kids away from a parking lot where many students gathered after an active shooter situation at Oxford High School on Tuesday. TNS photo

As news broke Tuesday about a school shooting at Oxford High School — which left four students dead and several others wounded — our local schools acted quickly, mobilizing resources to help students and staff deal with the trauma.

Spring Lake High School Principal Mike Gilchrist assembled with the district’s crisis team that afternoon.

“I did connect with the crisis team and made sure to handle things with them," he said Wednesday. “We made sure to talk with teachers right away this morning if there were to be any conversations that may end up in class.”

The Spring Lake Public Schools' crisis team is headed up by the district's curriculum director, Scott Ely, and extends from the central office to the elementary levels.

“It's all situation based,” Gilchrist said. “If it's an isolated situation at the elementary level, it might skip me. If it's something of this magnitude, then obviously it's handled here at the high school.

“I reached out to my high school crisis team last night, sent something out to parents to just communicate with teachers, look for any students that may be struggling," he said Wednesday. "Just all normal protocols in place. It's a very sensitive issue, obviously — such a tragedy. We want teachers to assist students if they are struggling, guide them and always continue helping students, being there for students who might be struggling with mental health issues. We just need to be here for the kids.”

Spring Lake Superintendent Dennis Furton said the crisis team has worked around the clock and has been a standard operation procedure long before his time. He said the team was instituted around the time of the Columbine (Colorado) High School massacre in 1999.

Grand Haven Area Public Schools also responded to the Oxford shooting, sending out an email to the district’s parents early Wednesday afternoon. The email provided options for counseling and mental health services to those who need them. The letter was attributed to the district’s Board of Education and administration.

“Yesterday, the unthinkable happened across the state at Oxford Community Schools," the GHAPS letter read. "Three students lost their lives and several other students and a staff member were wounded during a school shooting. Today, we share our deepest sympathy and support for Oxford school families and the community as they grieve such tremendous loss. Our hearts are also with those left injured as we hope for physical and emotional healing.

“While it is unknown what prompted the shooting, at this time we would like to remind our families and community members that there are ways to seek help if you are experiencing distress. Schools throughout Michigan participate in the OK2Say program. Additionally, mental health resources designed to support a variety of challenges experienced by people of all ages are available on the Michigan Department of Education website. We encourage our students, families and community to use these resources when needed.”

OK2Say is run by the state of Michigan and allows anyone to submit a tip on any criminal activity or potential harm directed at students, staff or schools. To submit a tip, visit Michigan.gov/ok2say.

Several mental health resources are available on the Michigan Department of Education’s website under the "Health and Safety" link.

The GHAPS letter continued: “While no community is immune to tragic events, you may find some comfort in knowing that schools, law enforcement, emergency management, higher education and health care organizations throughout the Ottawa region have been working together proactively for the past few years on a collaborative approach to school safety and security. The Ottawa Area Secure Schools Network (OASSN) brings together all relevant parties to work toward regional-based solutions to common safety and security issues facing K-12 educational institutions. This network facilitates dialogue between and within organizations to be able to better provide a safe environment and to restore it quickly to that condition in the case of an incident.”

Gilchrist said local schools have the responsibility to provide a safe place for students as well as staff.

"We clearly have a job and that's to make sure our environment feels safe, that students are comfortable to learn," he said.

Furton added that although it's all situational, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office plays a large helping hand in any event that may occur at the schools.

"The leadership they provide, we're truly lucky to have an excellent police department that we can rely upon," he said. "We drill annually, including lockdown drills and frequently have the sheriff's department on hand. They provide feedback to staff on what's best and it's done intermittently throughout the year to prepare."

Any rumors that might be swirling around the hallways of schools are quickly addressed.

"Our school liaison officer and our assistant principal take rumors very seriously," Gilchrist said. "We address them immediately as I don't think you can minimize anything. You hear of something, even if it's a nonthreat, you have to put time into it. ... We never take anything lightly. You just can't at this time. Everything is taken at face value. You probably have to go a bit overboard to make sure we're eliminating threats. It's all about making sure students are safe."