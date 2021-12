The past year has been filled with many milestones for the Decentral Games team. Achieving a first-mover advantage in the Metaverse is crucial, as interest in this concept continues to accelerate. Moreover, the company is now active in the play-to-earn gaming segment through its ICE Poker initiative. These milestones pave the way for enabling the future of non-custodial crypto-gameplay on the blockchain and in the virtual world. Its presence on the Polygon layer and Decentraland are essential steps in that direction.

