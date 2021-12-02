ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Turtle flown 5,000 miles for new life in Scotland

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA sea turtle has been given the chance of a new life in Scotland after being found injured and entangled in netting in the Maldives. April, an olive ridley sea turtle, was in care at the Turtle Rehabilitation Centre after being rescued in Raa Atoll in April 2019. Vets...

www.bbc.com

The Independent

Turtle travels from Maldives to Scotland after plastic pollution injury

A sea turtle has a new home in Scotland after being found injured and entangled in a plastic bag in the Maldives. April, an olive ridley sea turtle, was in care at the Turtle Rehabilitation Centre at the Four Seasons Resort after being found injured in April 2019. Vets found...
rew-online.com

Hackman, Square Mile head to Scotland for latest studio acquisition

Hackman Capital Partners and partner Square Mile Capital Management, announced the purchase of Wardpark Film and Television Studios, Scotland’s preeminent studio campus, located in Cumbernauld, Scotland. The transaction is the latest addition to a portfolio of the studio assets owned by the partners, in addition to their studio operating and...
AFAR

Scotland Just Got a Brand-New Whale Trail

Cape Wrath, in the North West Highlands, is one of the sites listed on the newly designated whale trail. Visitors to Scotland’s west coast can travel to more than 30 sites to see dolphins, porpoises, and whales from land. Thanks to the launch of the United Kingdom’s first dolphin and...
BBC

Covid in Scotland: New Scottish Omicron case not linked to others

A new case of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 is not linked to the other nine detected in Scotland, the Scottish government has said. The additional case, confirmed on Wednesday, is in the NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde area. Nine cases have been reported in previous days, with MSPs told...
MassLive.com

New England Aquarium saves more than 100 sea turtles suffering life-threatening hypothermia off Cape Cod

More than 100 sea turtles are now recuperating at a New England Aquarium turtle hospital after staff rescued them from life-threatening cold temperatures off Cape Cod. The turtles were suffering from cold-stunning, a type of reptilian hypothermia, the aquarium said. Turtles, which are cold-blooded, swim to warmer waters in the Caribbean or Gulf of Mexico during the winter. But this group was not able to escape south fast enough, and began suffering from hypothermic conditions that lowered the animals’ metabolism and prevented them from eating or swimming.
BBC

New licensing laws for short term lets in Scotland

Properties in Scotland used for short-term lets will need to get licences from local councils by 2024 under new laws tabled by the Scottish government. Ministers want to tackle the growth of rentals on platforms like Airbnb in popular tourist areas like Edinburgh. Local councils will be given powers to...
BBC

New Covid rules threat to GP appointments in Scotland

New guidance for patients with respiratory symptoms will reduce the number of people who can be seen face-to-face by GPs, doctors have warned. Plans to screen every patient into respiratory or non-respiratory pathways at GP surgeries are to come into force from 13 December. But BMA Scotland has warned the...
TheConversationAU

Why dingoes should be considered native to mainland Australia – even though humans introduced them

Dingoes are often demonised as a danger to livestock, while many consider them a natural and essential part of the environment. But is our most controversial wild species actually native to Australia? Dingoes were brought to Australia by humans from Southeast Asia some 4,000 years ago. Technically, this means they are an introduced species, and an “alien” species by classic ecological definitions . By contrast, most legal definitions consider dingoes native, because they were here before Europeans arrived. Though it sounds academic, the controversy has real consequences for this ancient dog lineage. In 2018, the Western Australian government declared dingoes...
The Independent

Nine of the best eco-conscious holidays

Responsible, sustainable tourism is on the rise, as people look to leave a smaller footprint on the planet while supporting positive initiatives in the destinations they visit. But no longer does eco holidaying mean a drizzly camping trip. From chic meat-free ski-lodges in Morzine, where it pays to arrive by train, to driving through Scotland in an electric car, or staying on a Tuscan farm-meets-art-gallery that runs on renewable energy – here are 10 of the most conscious holiday ideas.Escape to the mountains in MorzineAliKats Mountain Holidays uses eco-friendly cleaning products for its Morzine chalets and has a zero-waste ethos...
Telegraph

Melting Alpine glacier reveals hidden WW1 tunnels and bunker

On a wind-blasted rocky ridge high up at 9,500ft (2,900 metres) on the Italian-Swiss border, amid fields of snow and ice, a hole about the size of a suitcase leads into a darkened chamber. Military historian Giovanni Cadioli wriggles in backwards, his head torch revealing an extraordinary scene that has...
Indy100

Man who left society 40 years ago to live in woods reveals what life is like

A man has emerged out of the woods to show people what living outdoors is like. In a report from BBC, Ken Smith, who is also known as The Hermit of Treig by some people, has spent almost 40 years dwelling in a hand-made log cabin in the Scottish Highlands without proper running water or electricity. He is also a two-hour walk away from the nearest road.
