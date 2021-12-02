ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

GOP fears boomerang as threat of government shutdown grows

By Alexander Bolton
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YGXAD_0dC27oqB00

The prospect of a government shutdown grew on Wednesday as a small group of conservative Republicans demanded a vote to defund President Biden ’s vaccine mandate in exchange for letting a stopgap funding measure pass by Friday’s deadline.

Republicans fear that Senate conservatives led by Sens. Mike Lee (R-Utah) and Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) will hold up the government funding deal for days in a maneuver that could boomerang on their party — just as a similar strategy to use a government funding measure as leverage to stop the implementation of the Affordable Care Act blew up in their faces eight years ago.

Some Republican senators are privately arguing that forcing a government shutdown would give Democrats a political lifeline at a time when Biden’s approval rating is hovering just above 40 percent.

The old adage in politics is that if your opponent is shooting himself in the foot, get out of the way. And many Republicans don’t want to shift attention away from rising inflation and Biden’s controversial climate and social spending agenda and onto a government shutdown that would likely be blamed on the GOP.

Yet Lee and others are holding out, leaving the possibility that there could be a shutdown the GOP might pay for.

“There was not full agreement, that’s for sure,” Senate Republican Policy Committee Chairman Roy Blunt (Mo.) said after Republican senators debated at lunch Wednesday whether to use a potential shutdown as leverage.

“I think shutdowns almost never work out very well,” he added.

A shutdown could happen if Lee, Marshall and other like-minded GOP senators object to requests to speed up floor procedure to allow the Senate to pass any government funding bill that comes over from the House. Congress must act by the stroke of midnight Friday to avoid a shutdown.

Conservatives could delay final passage of a funding measure for up to nine days, since Senate rules give any individual senator an array of tools to slow down a bill.

Blunt said Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) gave conservatives a chance to force a shutdown by waiting until right before the Dec. 3 deadline to move legislation. The bill was delayed in part because of negotiations with Republicans over how long the stopgap measure should last and whether it would keep longstanding policy riders in place.

“Any time you drag this down to where you’re in the last 48 hours or so, it gives every member a lot of ability to object to expediting things,” Blunt said.

Some GOP senators point out the Senate will vote next week on a resolution to nullify Biden’s executive order on vaccines under the Congressional Review Act (CRA). They say it would be better to pick that fight.

“My point is we’re going to get the vote on CRA next week anyway with none of the political collateral damage,” said Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) after Wednesday’s lunch. “Almost everybody there agrees with me.”

But Marshall argued to colleagues Wednesday that they need to show to voters at home that they’re pulling out all the stops to defeat Biden’s vaccine mandate. He said Schumer needs to agree to allow consideration of an amendment with a 50-vote threshold to prohibit the Occupational Safety and Health Administration from using taxpayer money to implement the vaccine mandate.

“I think it would have to be 50,” Marshall said of the vote threshold he wants to amend the funding measure. “Is Sen. Schumer willing to shut down the economy over this?”

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), who is allied with Lee and Marshall, said he would allow the government funding measure to advance if it can be amended with 51 votes. “I think that would be a very good resolution,” he said.

Schumer, however, warned of “chaos” if conservatives hold the government funding bill hostage.

“Our Republican colleagues … can either work with us to move the process quickly through the chamber or they can engage in obstructive tactics that will make a government shutdown almost a certainty,” he warned.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Tuesday tried to take the threat of a shutdown off the table.

“We won’t shut down,” he told reporters. “I think we’ll get there and certainly nobody should be concerned about a government shutdown.”

Senators said McConnell listened to the debate at the Republican lunch but didn’t weigh in himself.

“He ate his chicken,” Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) said of McConnell’s reaction.

It could take two days to simply take a House-passed stopgap funding bill and place it on the Senate calendar. A third day may be needed to file a cloture motion to end a filibuster on a motion to proceed to the bill.

Conservatives could then demand a full two days to vote to end debate on the motion to proceed and for another 30 hours to elapse before voting on the motion to proceed.

A final vote on the continuing resolution could be further delayed by requiring another day to elapse before allowing a vote on a motion to end a filibuster of the funding measure.

Conservatives could also require 30 hours of post-cloture debate time before a vote on a final passage.

Across the Capitol, House Democrats are voicing their frustrations with the Senate logjam but also appear willing to wait to see how things play out before moving their own continuing resolution.

“The goal is we have to get it past the House and Senate. So we’re trying to work out a deal” that can pass through both, said Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.), chairman of the House Rules Committee.

“The fuse is lit, and it has to be extinguished by Friday night, so there’s that sense of urgency,” said Rep. Richard Neal (D-Mass.), the chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee. “But the point that I think is well worth noting here is: The House has done its work, so we’re just awaiting action in the Senate.”

Both chairmen predicted there would be no shutdown Friday night.

“I’d like to think Republicans would think it’s a bad idea to shut the government down, so I think at the end of the day we’ll get a deal,” said McGovern.

Comments / 32

chuck kelley
3d ago

I agree with these comments. Shut it down. Let the loudmouths feel the results of their and their Party’s actions. Time to let these kids feel some of the heat we’ve shielded them from in the past.

Reply(3)
6
milmine8370
2d ago

These elected officials from both parties are there to run our government not shut it down because of political end fighting. What nonsense, if they can't do their job they need to be replaced, with people who can be responsible regardless of what political party they belong to!!!!

Reply
2
Ed Toomey
3d ago

Fears? We have no Fear! Shut er down… ASAP. Reduce government rolls and establish our Balanced Budget and adhere to it. Stop the spending and reduce taxes to 10% on all working Americans and those nonAmericans working in our country!🇺🇸✅

Reply(3)
2
Related
Vanity Fair

Republicans: Let People Die of COVID or So Help Us We’ll Shut Down the Government

It’s hard to say what’s more idiotic: The possibility the GOP could shut down the federal government, or the reason they’re threatening to do so. Lawmakers are facing a Friday deadline to fund the government, with Democrats and Republicans currently at loggerheads over how long to kick the can down the road. Democrats want to pass a continuing resolution, or short-term spending bill, that would push off a debate over funding until next year. But a group of Senate Republicans, with support from their House colleagues, are preparing to complicate things further. According to Politico, a cadre of conservatives are threatening to shut down the government to keep Joe Biden’s COVID vaccination requirements on businesses from taking effect.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Roy Blunt
Washington Post

The GOP’s vaccine shutdown gambit, and what it says about who’s in charge

If there’s one thing we’ve learned in recent government-shutdown debates, it’s that the proliferating threats are great for appealing to the party base, but significantly less great when it comes to actually getting what you want. Repeatedly in recent years, Republicans in particular have threatened to shut down the government to get what they want on tangential measures — defunding Obamacare, funding the border wall, etc. — but have rarely succeeded.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Shutdown#Senate Democrats#Sen Ted Cruz#Gop#Republicans#Policy Committee#House#Conservatives
MSNBC

The price Republicans asked Democrats to pay to avoid a shutdown

On the surface, Congress was able to avoid a government shutdown with relatively little drama this week. Facing an inflexible deadline, Democratic and Republican leaders gradually worked toward a solution, confident that an ill-timed crisis would be avoided when all was said and done. With this in mind, the Democratic-led...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WDBJ7.com

Kaine says government shutdown unlikely

WASHINGTON, DC (WDBJ) - Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) says he’s optimistic Congress will avoid a government shutdown. In a conversation with reporters Thursday afternoon, Kaine said Democratic and Republican leaders in the Senate agree on the need to fund government operations. Some Republicans were threatening to obstruct a deal, because...
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOX40

Shutdown risk eases as Senate pushes toward funding vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — The risk of a short-term government shutdown appeared to be easing late Thursday as the Senate pushed toward final approval of a bill that would fund the government through Feb. 18, sending the measure to President Joe Biden for his signature. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told reporters it was “looking good” […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Washington Post

More Democratic senators are willing to weigh changes to Supreme Court

This week’s Supreme Court argument on abortion has accelerated an urgency among Senate Democrats to fundamentally alter how the court operates, fueled in part by lingering anger over Republican confirmation maneuvers that have led to three new conservative justices in the past four years. Few senators as of yet are...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Gate City

Pelosi signs funding measure to avoid shutdown

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi signs the Further Extending Government Funding Act in order to keep the federal government open after the Senate passed a stopgap spending bill that avoids a short-term shutdown. (Dec. 3) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Marietta Daily Journal

Republican lawmakers plan to shut down US government on Friday, report says

Conservative Republicans are reportedly planning to force a government shutdown to protest President Joe Biden’s push to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for workers in large companies. Far-right wing GOP senators say they will object to considering any bipartisan stopgap funding measure to delay its passage until after a deadline to keep...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

The Hill

402K+
Followers
48K+
Post
294M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy