CASA celebrates 25 years, seeks volunteers

In 1996, Monroe County probate court judges and local agencies started Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children (CASA), as a way to advocate for the county's abused and neglected children.

Today, 25 years later, CASA is still going strong and is serving more children than ever. But it desperately needs volunteers. Currently, just a dozen individuals are advocating for about 50 children.

“CASA volunteers are the eyes and the ears of the court. (Volunteer numbers) are lower than in the past because of (the COVID-19 pandemic),” said Jerica Sharp, CASA director. “There are several advocates who are ‘waiting in the wings’ for health reasons. We serve anywhere from 30-50 children each year, depending on how many CASA volunteers we have available. Some of these children were abandoned in the hospital by their mothers who are struggling with addiction, and some of these children have suffered neglect and abuse which required them being separated from one or both of their parents.”

In an effort to recruit more child advocates, two volunteer information nights have been set. They will take place from 7-8 p.m. Dec. 16 and Jan. 13 at CASA’s new office, 9 Washington St., Suite C.

“We will discuss what it means to be a CASA, how you can become one, and we will hear from a current CASA and the judges. These amazing people will help explain how CASA helps children in foster care who have suffered abuse and neglect,” said Sharp.

Care, said Sharp, is the No. 1 qualification of a good volunteer.

“You don’t have to be a psychologist; children have those appointed to them if they need it. You don’t have to be extremely wise or particularly gifted in the arts. You just need to care,” said Sharp. “We have teens who need a friend to talk to. We have infants who were born addicted who cannot speak for themselves when it is time for a hearing. We have little boys and girls whose parents have died and who find themselves in a brand-new home with brand-new people around them. They are our community’s most precious and vulnerable members, and they need someone to speak for them.”

Volunteers complete 30 hours of training and are then sworn-in by a judge.

“We implement a hybrid program where the volunteers can do the work at home, and we meet once a week to discuss how to implement it in our CASA work. Training ranges from working on a mock case, learning what to look for, writing court reports and becoming the best advocate you can be for that child,” said Sharp.

Once trained and sworn-in, CASAs work with children about three hours a week.

“Volunteers meet with their kiddos every seven to 10 days and then hand-in a written court report to the judge before the hearing," said Sharp. "They report how the children are doing and if their needs are being met. The CASAs spends about an hour with that child, coloring, playing with toys and getting to know each other to build a healthy relationship so the child learns they can trust the CASA no matter what is going on in life. A CASA stays on for a whole case; this can take anywhere from six months to two years.”

CASA volunteers receive support and will not be sent alone to an unsafe environment.

“Most visits take place in the foster home. The location of the foster home and the name of the foster parents are not disclosed to the child’s parents; therefore, both the CASA and the children are in a safe place approved by the court. When reunification begins to take place, the children begin spending weekends or time with the parents. The CASA will visit that home, but it should be noted that the home has now been determined to be safe and satisfactory for the children by both the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the court at that point," said Sharp. "We tell our volunteers if they are uncomfortable at all with going alone to a home, we will accompany them."

In its 25 years, CASA has had many success stories.

“We have a CASA volunteer who has been volunteering with us for 24 years. She is the first to tell you how much a CASA can help a child. We recently received a letter from a previous CASA kiddo of hers, an adoptive family that said how appreciative they were to have a CASA there to help their child through this tough time," said Sharp. "We celebrate each victory which involves permanence. For example, have seen babies born with addictions or disabilities placed in loving homes and adopted by caring adults who want to give them every advantage possible. We have seen children who were abandoned or neglected, even children living in a car with a parent struggling with substance abuse, find a permanent place of safety. There are also the stories of parents who worked hard to overcome their issues, their failings, their addictions and find the help they needed that enabled them to parent their children well and get their children back. Watching a child go home to a parent who lived through and overcame their own personal struggles is one of the most powerful success stories one can observe unfolding right in front of them.”

For more information, contact Sharp at (734) 241-8182 or jerica.sharp@monroeisd.us.