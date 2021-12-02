ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coming to Hulu in December 2021

By Michael Carpenter
 3 days ago

THE A-TEAM (2010) ACE VENTURA: PET DETECTIVE (1994) BEHIND ENEMY LINES (2001) THE BLACK STALLION (1979) THE BLACK STALLION RETURNS (1983) FOUR WEDDINGS AND A FUNERAL (1994) HORTON HEARS A WHO! (2008) HUSTLERS (2019) I LOVE YOU, BETH COOPER (2009) JAGGED EDGE (1985) KING KONG (1976) LOVE FIELD (1992)...

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in December

Netflix is removing a number of films and TV shows from its streaming library this December. Movies leaving the platform this month include dramas The Theory of Everything and Lee Daniels’ The Butler, both of which will disappear in the middle of the month on Dec. 15. The 2014 biographical romantic drama Theory of Everything stars Eddie Redmayne as famed theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking opposite frequent collaborator Felicity Jones as his wife Jane. Based on her 2007 memoir Travelling to Infinity: My Life With Stephen, the film chronicles their relationship, his amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) diagnosis and his work in the field...
TV SHOWS
Popculture

Netflix Sitcom Canceled, But Fans Will Get 1 More Season

Netflix series Family Reunion will be coming to an end soon. However, before the show does end, Netflix will produce one final season of the series. In October, TV Line reported that Netflix formally renewed Family Reunion for Season 3, which will also serve as the final season. Season 3...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Popular Hulu Series Surprisingly Ending With Season 2 Releasing This Week

Hulu's smash hit series Pen15 is ending much earlier than fans were expecting. On Monday, it was confirmed (via The Hollywood Reporter) that the Emmy-nominated comedy series will be ending after two seasons on Hulu. The final episodes of Season 2 — which are now currently the final episodes of the overall series — will debut on Hulu this Friday, December 3rd. The series is created by and stars Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle, and sees them playing versions of themselves as 13-year-old social outcasts in the year 2000, surrounded by actual 13-year-olds, where the best day of your life can turn into your worst with the stroke of a gel pen.
TV SERIES
bocamag.com

Stream These: New on Netflix, Amazon, HBO Max, Hulu for December 2021

This month, Neo is back, Lucy and Desi are in trouble, and Oscar favorites arrive from Italy and the U.S. As we mentioned in our Week Ahead column a couple of weeks ago in advance of its limited theatrical release, “The Power of the Dog” is receiving much Oscar buzz, and should catapult to the top of your “must watch” list, even if you’re not the keenest fan of westerns. Director Jane Campion’s first film in 12 years is a gritty, lived-in drama set in 1920s Montana, where a feared local rancher (Benedict Cumberbatch, in one of his most acclaimed performances to date) spars with his meeker brother (Jesse Plemons) after the latter brings a new wife (Kirsten Dunst) and son into the family. Tensions flare in this psychological, subtly feminist spin on the male-dominated western, significantly directed by the second woman to ever earn an Academy Award nomination for Best Director, for “The Piano.”
TV SERIES
cgmagonline.com

Everything Coming to Netflix and Disney+ In December 2021

Despite being the final month of the year, December 2021 brings a whole host of new content to streaming platforms. Both Netflix and Disney+ have a selection of holiday-themed content coming, along with some huge premieres. The biggest news for Netflix, of course, is the debut of season 2 of...
TV SERIES
ETOnline.com

What's New on Hulu (and What's Leaving) in December

December is a busy month at Hulu. The streaming service is dropping holiday specials, new seasons of your old favorites and new movies on their site all December long. If you're still relying on Netflix for the freshest streaming content, it's time to take a look at Hulu. If you'd...
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Everything Coming to Amazon Prime Video in December 2021

December is just a little over a week away. On the other side of Thanksgiving is the final month of the year and with its arrival, Amazon Prime Video is delivering a whole slate of new movies and TV for subscribers. The Amazon streaming service has a bunch of popular movies and classic sitcoms coming to its service in December, along with a couple of big original debuts.
TV & VIDEOS
Rutherford Source

Coming to Prime Video for the 2021 Holidays

Find your festive this holiday season with Prime Video and IMDb TV, Amazon’s premium free streaming service. From NFL games to holiday titles, there is something for everyone. Here’s what’s coming to Prime Video for the 2021 holidays. Sample of Holiday Titles – A Mix of Holiday Classics and New...
TV SHOWS
Variety

‘Annie Live!’ Is a Spirited, Likable Reprieve From Hard Times: TV Review

NBC’s holiday-season live-musical franchise is so proudly square that it’s surprising it took this long for them to get to “Annie.” The recent tradition, launched by the producers Neil Meron and the late Craig Zadan, of ceding a night of network primetime to a scrappy, let’s-put-on-a-show broadcast seems to have found its perfect match in “Annie.” The family-oriented musical has never had the remotest claim on coolness. And, coming as it did in a flickering moment in which a production of this sort felt possible but still novel, “Annie Live!,” starring Celina Smith as its optimistic orphan, made its goofy eagerness...
MUSIC
Variety

‘March’ Docuseries at The CW Will Explore HBCU Band Culture (TV News Roundup)

The CW announced a new docuseries titled “March,” which will explore HBCU band culture. The series will premiere on Jan. 24 at 8 p.m. before moving to a Sunday 9 p.m. timeslot on Feb. 27. With eight parts, “March” focuses on The Marching Storm, the prestigious marching band at Prairie View A&M University, following how the students balance the pressure of band and academics at once. The series is from Stage 13. Executive producers include Cheryl Horner McDonough, Jamail Shelton, Shari Scorca and Marcel Fuentes. Also in today’s TV news roundup: FIRST LOOKS HBO Max unveiled a trailer for the unscripted competition series “Finding...
TV & VIDEOS
Cartoon Brew

Animation Coming To Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Apple TV+, Paramount+, Hulu, Criterion And Peacock In December 2021

The year may be wrapping up, but streamers aren’t slowing down their animation releases. For December, we’re expanding our monthly round-up of shows and films to include Comcast-NBCUniversal’s Peacock service. It’ll now be included monthly alongside Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Apple TV+, Paramount+, Hulu, and The Criterion Channel. If there are other U.S. streaming services you’d like to see added to our line-up, share a comment below.
TV SERIES
Best Life

13 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

Take a look at the new Netflix movie offerings for these first two weeks of November 2021, and you'll notice some patterns. With the holidays closing in and the end of the year approaching, there are plenty of new holiday movies and Oscar hopefuls to be found on the service. But that's not all that's just landed. In addition to a fairytale-like Santa origin story, a critically acclaimed period drama, and a new Western packed with movie stars, you'll also find some returning old favorites. So read on to see our picks for what movies to catch on Netflix this weekend.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Yellowstone’ Paramount Plus Prequel ‘1883’ Debuts First Trailer

Paramount Plus has unveiled an official trailer for the “Yellowstone” prequel series “1883.” “1883” follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America, offering audiences a stark retelling of western expansion and a study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land, Montana. The trailer opens with a shootout in a field, and as it comes to a close, John Dutton (Tim McGraw) says to two nearby men, “So y’all just sit and watch? Thanks for the help.” The trailer continues as you follow...
TV SERIES
svdaily.com

New Disney Game Coming to Apple Arcade in December

Apple is adding “Disney Melee Mania” from Mighty Bear Games to its gaming subscription service, Apple Arcade, next month. Players will join forces in rumble-ready teams featuring iconic and fan-favorite Disney and Pixar characters, who will duke it out in a dazzling, never-before-seen virtual arena. From Wreck-It Ralph, Elsa, and Mickey Mouse to Frozone, Moana, and Buzz Lightyear, each player will choose their unique holographic hero to battle in 3v3 matches with friends and foes as they vie to become the ultimate Disney champions.
VIDEO GAMES
