Williamson and Rutherford county athletes have made the final cut for the 2021 Mr. Football award. At 6A all 3 finalists are from each of these counties. Representing Summit is Keaten and Destin Wade and from Oakland is running back Jordan James. As of now both of these schools are still alive in the playoffs and could potentially face each other in the finals.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO