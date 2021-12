SMYRNA, Tennessee— Three men are in custody after two separate carjackings in Smyrna. On November 30, 2021, 11:20am, Smyrna Police Department (SPD) personnel were dispatched to the 1300 block of Hazelwood Drive in response to a carjacking. Three individuals surrounded the victim’s vehicle while he was looking in the trunk; at least one was brandishing a firearm. The individuals entered the vehicle, a red 2012 Infiniti G37, and fled the area.

SMYRNA, TN ・ 4 DAYS AGO