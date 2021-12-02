ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

What are nature-based solutions and how can they be harnessed to tackle climate change?

By Santiago Gowland
World Economic Forum
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is an experimental feature. Some words or names may be mispronounced. Does it sound good? Yes / No. Nature-based solutions refers to actions and policies that protect, manage and restore ecosystems to address socio-environmental challenges. Despite the success of current nature-based solutions, much more investment is needed to...

www.weforum.org

Comments / 0

Related
adafruit.com

Can Nuclear Fusion Put the Brakes on Climate Change?

This recent The New Yorker piece looks at the frustrating, elusive promise of nuclear fusion technology. The accelerating climate crisis makes fusion’s elusiveness more than cutely maddening. Solar energy gets more efficient and affordable each year, but it’s not continuously available, and it still relies on gas power plants for distribution. The same is true for wind power. Conventional nuclear power has extremely well-known disadvantages. Carbon capture, which is like a toothbrush for the sky, is compelling, but after you capture a teraton or two of carbon there’s nowhere to put it. All these tools figure extensively in decarbonization plans laid out by groups like the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, but, according to those plans, even when combined with one another the tools are insufficient. Fusion remains the great clean-energy dream—or, depending on whom you ask, pipe dream.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheConversationCanada

How global business could be the unexpected COP26 solution to climate change

Despite environmentalists accusing COP26 of “greenwashing,” broad disappointment with the final conference statement as too little too late and an ambivalent Global South, there is still hope for climate change solutions from an unlikely place — global business. The goal of the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ), launched in April 2021, is to bring together the financial sector to accelerate the transition to a net-zero economy. In a US$130 trillion commitment announced during COP26, business leaders — including Mark Carney, the United Nations’ Special Envoy for Climate Change and former head of the Bank of Canada and Bank of...
ENVIRONMENT
World Economic Forum

Climate change: 3 natural wonders that could disappear

Climate change is threatening some of the planet’s greatest natural wonders. Intense wildfires are destroying centuries-old giant Sequoia trees. Coral reefs are being bleached out of existence. And glaciers are melting at an alarming rate. Snorkeling on the Great Barrier Reef often appears on travelers' bucket lists. But like many...
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

Humanity’s failure to tackle climate change in the 1980s had many causes

In his article (Neoliberalism wrecked our chance to fix the climate crisis – and leftwing statements of faith have changed nothing, 17 November), Jeff Sparrow repeats Naomi Klein’s simplistic claim that, in Losing Earth, I “attribute” the missed opportunity on climate change during the critical decade between 1979 and 1989 to “human nature”. Anyone who reads Losing Earth will see that I do no such thing.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainable Agriculture#Global Change#Nature Climate Change#Un#Ipcc
World Economic Forum

Why female leadership is crucial to tackle climate change and other crises

The COVID-19 pandemic has set representation of women leaders back by 68%, although research shows that women in leadership positions deal better with a crisis. Women leadership traits are proving to be more effective, which is why we have to make sure they are being heard. Here are the lessons...
HEALTH
earth.com

How satellites will help us tackle the climate crisis

Today’s Video of the Day from the European Space Agency reports that space has untapped potential to help address the climate crisis. According to ESA, climate change is the most urgent challenge faced by humankind – affecting every region, continent, and ocean on Earth. By continuously observing the Earth, satellites...
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Trees outside of forests as natural climate solutions

Trees outside of forests are numerous and can be important carbon sinks, while also providing ecosystem services and benefits to livelihoods. New monitoring tools highlight the crucial contribution they can make to strategies for both mitigation and adaptation. High-biomass natural forests are an important focal point for climate change mitigation...
ENVIRONMENT
thetrendingtimes.com

How Cool Roofs Can Help Combat Climate Change

Painted rooftops reflect the heat instead of absorbing it, reducing the need for air-conditioning and cutting greenhouse gases. Cool roofs are coated with special reflective pigments that help reflect heat instead of absorbing it. This will help keep your home cool and protect your roof from harmful ultra-violet rays. A typical roof will absorb 95% of heat energy which means houses will get too hot in the summer and require cooling systems. With cool roofs, 80% of solar energy will be reflected away from the house in order to keep the temperature at an acceptable level. This will, in turn, reduce the need for air conditioning and cut down on greenhouse gas emissions released into the atmosphere. As such, cool roofs will definitely play a role in combating climate change.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Amazon
KevinMD.com

How to address the mental health fallout of climate change

On August 9, the 2021 Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Sixth Assessment Report made public what many had feared. Global temperature warming to 1.5 C is all but inevitable by 2040 — even by the most optimistic scenarios — unless radically drastic steps are taken to end the use of fossil fuels.
ENVIRONMENT
unfoundation.org

Q&A: How the World’s Oceans Can Help Solve Climate Change

Susan Ruffo wants to change the conversation around saving the world’s oceans. “Really, we should talk about how the oceans are saving us,” the UN Foundation’s Senior Advisor for Ocean and Climate said recently during a TED talk on achieving net-zero. From producing half of the planet’s oxygen to providing...
ENVIRONMENT
Northwestern University

Podcast: Businesses Can Slow Climate Change. Here’s How.

Historic rainfalls. Worsening wildfires. Record temperatures. If it feels like you’ve been hearing these words in the news more frequently, it’s not for nothing: this is climate change in action. And more than individuals, businesses will need to change how they operate to slow it down. “If companies respond to...
AGRICULTURE
Slate

What Can Ancient Cities Teach Us About Surviving Climate Change?

Aztec Tenochtitlan began as a damp town in the middle of a swamp, but it managed to thrive across conquests, epidemics, droughts and floods to become one of the largest cities in the world today—Mexico City. When taking students to see the Aztec ruins next to the Zocalo, I used to wonder how places like Tenochtitlan, Beijing, or Rome (the “eternal city”) managed to thrive for centuries, while other cities failed.
ENVIRONMENT
World Economic Forum

The space AI keeping tabs on COP26 carbon pledges

Advances in AI mean we can now verify climate pledges from space. From tracking tree cover to calculating carbon capture, AI technology can deliver the real picture. Google’s Earth Engine is providing unparalleled access to this vital data. At the COP26 climate conference last month, world leaders pledged to stop...
TECHNOLOGY
coastalreview.org

Nature-Based Solutions for Coastal Hazards training set

A virtual online training course is scheduled for next month to go over the basics of nature-based solutions that can help reduce the impacts of coastal hazards on communities. The course, Nature-Based Solutions for Coastal Hazards 101, is from 2 to 4 p.m. Jan. 11 and is free to attend.
ENVIRONMENT
leedaily.com

Legendary Venture Capitalist John Doerr Brings Clarity to Climate Change Solutions

Detecting and having discussions about climate change resolutions represents a huge communication gap. We seek scientists to analyze the issue and communicators to describe how to resolve it. That’s where John Doerr who is Kleiner Perkins’ venture capitalist steps in. Doerr’s book on fixing climate change, Speed & Scale, just...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy