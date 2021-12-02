ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

How brands can build on their past to shape their future

By Tamira Hamam
The Drum
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor heritage brands undergoing a transformation, the key to realizing a new future may be found in leveraging the past, writes Oxford University Press’s head of brand and digital communications Tamira Hamam. To the relief, and great fortune, of marketers and brand strategists everywhere, brand building is no longer...

www.thedrum.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Drum

How CMOs can build a unicorn marketing team

This content is produced by a member of The Drum Network, a paid-for membership club for CEOs and their agencies who want to share their expertise and grow their business. The skills required to be a great marketer are changing. Traditional marketing talent tends to be more creative, but with the shift toward data and digital, the modern marketer requires both an artistic and creative mindset, as well as an analytical and methodological viewpoint.
ECONOMY
The Drum

The fundamentals of a cross-channel digital marketing strategy

This content is produced by a member of The Drum Network, a paid-for membership club for CEOs and their agencies who want to share their expertise and grow their business. ‘Cross-channel,’ ‘multi-channel,’ ‘integrated’ and ‘holistic’ are just some of the terms used by marketers to describe campaigns that run across multiple channels and platforms. However, when it comes to articulating what is meant by ‘cross-channel digital marketing strategy,’ the explanations are decidedly unclear, often using grandiose statements such as ‘creating a seamless and unified customer experience across every user micromoment’ or marketing platitudes such as the need to ‘break down silos and adopt people-centric planning.’ It’s tempting, then, to think that, as with much of the jargon endemic across the marketing landscape, ‘cross-channel strategy’ is just another one of those buzzwords: no one knows what it means, but it’s provocative. It *ahem* gets the people going...
ECONOMY
The Drum

5 important marketing trends to watch out for in 2022

The pandemic may have meant that original marketing plans for 2020 and 2021 were torn up, but – fingers crossed – marketers will be looking to a return to a more predictable way of life in 2022 as the world adjusts to life with Covid-19. So what will be the...
ECONOMY
prweek.com

How brands can win transparency race in an age of information overload

In the age of information overload, consumers have become increasingly sceptical and savvy about the content and products they consume, where and who it comes from, and under what social, economic and environmental conditions it’s produced. Brands are in a transparency race to save themselves from public scrutiny and cancel...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brand Identity#Brand Building#Oxford University Press#Unilever#Procter Gamble#Cadbury#Mastercard#Pentagram
The Drum

A sign of the times: how luxury brands can reach modern consumers with emojis

This content is produced by a member of The Drum Network, a paid-for membership club for CEOs and their agencies who want to share their expertise and grow their business. The emoji is a language everyone can understand. Pre-literate children as young as toddlers can snatch a parent’s phone and create symbol-sentences and messages that make some sense. My 80-something grandmother taps away on her iPad, giggling to herself as Apple suggests the relevant emojis to match the words she types in emails to friends and family. The results are often hilarious.
TECHNOLOGY
BlogHer

How Micro-Influencers Can Build Long-Term Relationships With Brands

Regardless of the social media platform, having a loyal and highly engaged following is the most valuable asset an influencer can have. Nonetheless, it is no secret that while many micro-influencers have an army of followers on their side, they are still in the dark about how to build strong, durable, and profitable relationships with the brands they love. Well, the good news is that it might be easier than you think! A lot of times, micro-influencers are unable to build long-lasting relationships with brands because they do not follow the basic procedures that are required of them in order to...
ECONOMY
AdWeek

How to Turn Your Media Experience Into a Celeb Brand-Building Powerhouse

After almost 20 years as an employee at media companies like Condé Nast and Time Inc. (and later on lifestyle brand Goop), Kimberly Kreuzberger knew it was time to move into the next phase in her career. She had constructed a strong foundation of building brand value and generating major revenue for other brands and, combining this with her innate personality traits of grit and creativity, she was ready to bet on herself and take a leap.
CELEBRITIES
AdWeek

How These 3 Beauty Brands Are Building a More Inclusive Ecosystem

Organizations across the country pledged over $50 billion after George Floyd’s murder in order to take an active role in dismantling systemic racism. Economic equality (with a focus on mortgages), education, health and culture were some of the biggest areas of investment.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
World Economic Forum

Productivity anywhere: How the hybrid model can rewrite the future of work

A hybrid working model is being pointed to as an effective trade-off and way to avoid issues such as digital burnout. All hybrid models should be driven by strategic business objectives and personnel concerns that extend to employee mental health and well-being. Employers and employees alike are querying what we...
ECONOMY
The Drum

A look into four of the top digital trends for 2022

This content is produced by a member of The Drum Network, a paid-for membership club for CEOs and their agencies who want to share their expertise and grow their business. The year 2021 is evidence that the changes brought about by the pandemic are in fact here to stay. From gaining a better understanding of the customer to driving digital innovation, the need for actionable data is at the heart of 2022’s biggest digital trends.
ECONOMY
The Drum

MSQ acquisitions continue with addition of design agency Elmwood

Tech-focused marketing group MSQ has extended a recent run of acquisitions with the addition of Elmwood to its growing international footprint. The New York and London-based design agency will be subsumed within a new global design agency spearheaded by MSQ that sees it merge with Holmes & Marchant, with the combined entity operating under the Elmwood banner.
BUSINESS
rismedia.com

How Past Clients Lead to Future Business

What kind of score do you give yourself when it comes to nurturing past clients? Strengthening these relationships will place you ahead of the competition and set you up for continued success. It’s baffling trying to understand why agents pay for leads that are sold and resold through multiple lead...
ECONOMY
The Drum

What will agile marketing businesses look like in 2022?

In this episode The Drum's own Olivia Atkins talks to two experts about what it means to be an agile marketing business. Agility has become something of a meaningless term for businesses, used to mean whatever that particular business wants to say about itself. But beyond the buzzword there are real implications for how a business organises itself to allow for fast and flexible working practices.
ECONOMY
The Drum

Five key global marketing trends for 2022

Marketers are good at change. The dynamism of the discipline is often what attracts and keeps us for the long haul and great marketers thrive in fast changing worlds. So what does the year ahead offer to all of us? Based on recent conversations with clients and our network, here’s five key trends that will continue to make a big impact in 2022.
MARKETS
prdaily.com

How brand managers can reach holiday audiences with cooking recipes

Brands might not be people—but every brand is powered by people. And people love the holidays. Specifically, people love to get together during the holidays, gather around the dining room or buffet table—and eat. Sharing and savoring our favorite dishes connects us through our senses, hearts and memories. So, as...
RECIPES
The Drum

Reddico joins forces with the Sideshow Group

Reddico has just become part of the Sideshow Group. Reddico combines deep expertise in SEO with unique technology to help clients gain a competitive advantage. The agency has enjoyed strong growth in recent years and attracted leading brands as clients, including BlackRock, Comparethemarket.com and Direct Line. Committed to making a positive contribution to business and society, Reddico is currently pending B Corp approval.
BUSINESS
The Drum

How 99-year old small family soap business Caurnie is scrubbing up for its digital future

When the pandemic hit, Caurnie Soaperie, a small business operating out of Kirkintilloch in Scotland, wasn’t prepared. With its traditional sales channels limited, it needed to move into the digital age – and fast. With help from a crack team of global marketing experts, Caurnie was presented with tools and strategies to give it a digital, packaging and e-commerce roadmap to its digital future – but was it enough to help Caurnie out of the soapy bubble?
SMALL BUSINESS
The Drum

Good ideas are the heart of good advertising – direct response shouldn’t be an exception

Russell Fisher and Matt Lord of Cain&AbelDDB argue that well-crafted direct response TV ads could be your brand’s secret sauce. When you hear the words direct response advertising, what comes to mind? Price roundels and ’sale’ starburst signs? Maybe those ads on daytime TV – you know, actors trying to flog you insurance from a kitchen. With traditional direct response (DR), creative has taken a back seat, while a focus on price and left-brain rationality has done the driving. And what a dull drive it’s often been.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Drum

Why a Creative B2B Cannes Lion couldn’t have come at a better time

The announcement that Cannes Lions is now celebrating business-to-business (B2B) creativity is good news for agencies and marketers alike, writes Jann Schwarz, global head of the B2B Institute at LinkedIn. Here’s why this is the moment for business marketers to shine on the awards stage and beyond. If you work...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy