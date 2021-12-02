2022 data privacy forecast: 'draconian' policies and an ad industry in search of answers

Creator: NurPhoto | Credit: NurPhoto via Getty Images. Ever since data has become cheap, telecom companies are at a great loss. Let me give you an example. About 10 years back or 12 years back, if someone in India had to call a person in America, they would have to pay international calling rates, or they would have to make a special recharge, that would be very costly because it allows you to make international calls. Now, if your friend is in U.S., Europe, Australia, what you do is you call them on WhatsApp without paying any extra money because data is extremely cheap in India and there’s a perfect voice quality even on those calls. Although it has made your life easier and it has been extremely easy on your pocket, it has resulted in a great loss of revenue for the telecom companies. Not just this, the telecom companies also used to earn a lot of money through their SMS services, but now people hardly use SMS because then you want to send a message to someone you usually use WhatsApp, Telegram and other apps because the data is available to you at a very cheap cost. This has resulted in a loss of revenue for the telecom companies in India.

