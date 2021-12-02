2022 data privacy forecast: 'draconian' policies and an ad industry in search of answers
By Kendra Clark
On the heels of a handful of developments across the globe, including new data protection bills signed into law by both China and Saudi Arabia, experts speculate on how the data privacy legislative landscape will shape up in the coming year and beyond. As 2021 draws to a close,...
The three slices of the data pie -- data governance, data privacy and data security -- are often lumped together -- but although they naturally overlap, there are crucial differences that are important to understand. Let’s slice up the pie. First, there’s data governance. You can think of it as...
Parag Agrawal, who was appointed this week as Twitter's CEO, has joined at least a dozen other Indian-born techies in the corner offices of the world's most influential Silicon Valley companies. Microsoft's Satya Nadella, Alphabet's Sundar Pichai, and the top bosses of IBM, Adobe, Palo Alto Networks, VMWare and Vimeo...
Luxembourg judge hears Amazon request for provisional measure. with a record 746 million-euro ($844 million) privacy fine told the retail giant to work out for itself how to avoid another round of penalties. Amazon faces a daily 746,000 euro fine if it fails to meet a Jan. 15 deadline to...
Chinese e-commerce leader Alibaba Group's role as a "worldwide partner" of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games has sparked a behind-the-scenes battle to prevent it from hosting and accessing sensitive data.
"There is a fight," Guillaume Poupard, director general of the National Agency for the Security of Information Systems (ANSSI) said earlier, before adding that it was "complicated".
"We are battling away and explaining that for security reasons, including personal data, this is not possible," he added, declining to give more details.
Alibaba, a symbol of China's success in the digital economy but now in the sights of the Chinese authorities, is one of the IOC's 13 "worldwide partners".
Clearview AI, the company behind a controversial facial recognition system that scrapes social media sites to add pictures of people to its database, is on the cusp of receiving a patent for its technology. The company confirmed Saturday that the US Trademark and Patent Office had sent it a notice of allowance, which means Clearview's application is set to be granted once the company pays administrative fees.
A U.S. billionaire and hedge fund manager with massive investments in China defended the communist regime in response to queries about his decisions to invest in the country. Ray Dalio, manager of the world’s largest hedge funds, said the Chinese government disappears people because it’s a “top down” nation where the government that acts like a “strict parent” in an interview with CNBC on Tuesday.
An internal FBI report reveals how WhatsApp and iMessage happily hand over users' data to the Feds, sometimes providing the source and destination of messages every 15 minutes. The sensitive Federal Bureau of Investigation paper, unearthed by the transparency group Property of the People, spells out in concise yet shocking...
On Monday, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey announced that he would be stepping down from the company he co-founded over 15 years ago. The news came as a shock to both Twitter’s own users and its investors on Wall Street. But in Dorsey’s resignation letter to staff, he showed no surprise, writing that it was “finally time” for him to leave and that he made his decision to step aside solely on his own.
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. The Financial Times & McKinsey announced the best business book of 2021 on December 1. Judges chose "This Is How They Tell Me the World Ends" by journalist Nicole Perlroth. Below, find this year's shortlist — ranging in...
Facebook’s approach to users’ data has just been dealt a major blow from the European court of justice (ECJ). In an answer to a question from Germany’s highest court, the ECJ’s advocate general – whose opinion is not binding but is generally followed by the court – has made an essential clarification to Europe’s data protection law to confirm that consumer associations can bring actions on behalf of individuals.
In today’s top Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) news, the U.K. revises listing rules for exchanges; Facebook could face potential litigation over alleged European Union privacy violations; the U.K.’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) scraps a 90-day reauthentication open banking rule; Wirex launches a $1 million token holiday giveaway; Verto and Banking Circle partner on international payments; and more.
This is the web version of Data Sheet, a daily newsletter on the business of tech. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Like any smart newbie looking to make a good first impression, Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan is beginning her antitrust campaign with an easy case.
As 2021 begins to draw to a close, there are lessons to be learned for marketers faced with abrupt changing consumer behaviors and an acceleration of digital channels. Three big shifts came this year, namely in the realms of consumer data privacy, the use of third-party cookies vs. first-party data, and the regulations and expectations around data privacy.
Privitar NOVLT will be offered alongside vaulted tokenization, giving customers full flexibility to customize their approach to data protection based on individual use cases. Privitar, the leader in modern data provisioning, is introducing NOVLT (pronounced “no vault”), a new way to do tokenization, in the latest version of the Privitar Data Privacy PlatformTM. NOVLT, which supports broader use cases and data sharing across borders, is designed to provide the benefits of tokenization while removing the dependency of a vault. Customers will have full flexibility to customize their approach to data protection for individual use cases, with Privitar offering two, complementary methods of tokenization.
US regulators filed a lawsuit Thursday to block the $40-billion merger of graphics chip star Nvidia with mobile chip technology powerhouse Arm Ltd, fearing it would undermine competition.
The move comes as US President Joe Biden strives to ramp up domestic chip production to ease American industry's reliance on imports.
"The proposed vertical deal would give one of the largest chip companies control over the computing technology and designs that rival firms rely on to develop their own competing chips," the Federal Trade Commission said in a release, calling chips "critical infrastructure."
The world faces a global shortage of semiconductors, choking production of a wide range of products including automobiles, sending new and used car prices surging.
The U.S. and the European Union are adopting "increasingly convergent" views on the threat posed by the Chinese government, according to senior Biden administration officials, deepening a trend that could tilt the scales in an era of great power competition. Why it matters: European leaders were initially wary of President...
The U.K.'s move to unwind Facebook's Giphy acquisition raises the prospect of a new world in which many different international regulators can block tech deals. Why it matters: It's the first time a foreign competition authority has ordered a Big Tech company to sell off an asset. The U.K. could...
Creator: NurPhoto | Credit: NurPhoto via Getty Images. Ever since data has become cheap, telecom companies are at a great loss. Let me give you an example. About 10 years back or 12 years back, if someone in India had to call a person in America, they would have to pay international calling rates, or they would have to make a special recharge, that would be very costly because it allows you to make international calls. Now, if your friend is in U.S., Europe, Australia, what you do is you call them on WhatsApp without paying any extra money because data is extremely cheap in India and there’s a perfect voice quality even on those calls. Although it has made your life easier and it has been extremely easy on your pocket, it has resulted in a great loss of revenue for the telecom companies. Not just this, the telecom companies also used to earn a lot of money through their SMS services, but now people hardly use SMS because then you want to send a message to someone you usually use WhatsApp, Telegram and other apps because the data is available to you at a very cheap cost. This has resulted in a loss of revenue for the telecom companies in India.
The Federal Trade Commission on Thursday sued to block a $40 billion deal in which the Silicon Valley chip maker Nvidia sought to buy British chip designer Arm. Officials with the FTC say the deal, which would be the largest semiconductor-chip merger in history, would give Nvidia too much power, hurt competition and raise prices for consumers.
