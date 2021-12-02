Recyclable Christmas wrapping doubles as ad space for women-owned businesses

As the holidays arrive every year, those of us who identify as having a “gear problem,” and frankly, everyone else, start to look for the best holiday deals on that thing to add to our gear closet per the “n+1” model. Days like Black Friday and Cyber Monday and tales of people lining up outside Target after their Thanksgiving dinners have been around forever. But in recent years, movements to keep holiday shopping away from large corporations have started. Things like Small Business Saturday and OptOutside have encouraged consumers to support smaller businesses. Then, in 2018 Wild Rye founder Cassie Abel started Women Led Wednesday. Taking place the day before Thanksgiving, Women Led Wednesday encourages consumers to support female-owned businesses in order to help achieve a more gender-balanced economic landscape. The initiative has partnered with over 300 brands that are all women-owned in order to help highlight and empower these businesses. As firm believers in supporting women getting rad in all spheres, we’ve decided to share a couple of our favorite brands involved.

JACKSON, WY ・ 12 DAYS AGO