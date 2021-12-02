ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Recyclable Christmas wrapping doubles as ad space for women-owned businesses

By John Glenday
The Drum
 3 days ago

Bank of Montreal (BMO) and FCB Canada are playing their part to cut down on landfill waste this Christmas while supporting women-owned businesses by creating custom recyclable gift wrap that double as ad space. ’Wrap the Good’ supports Canadian female business owners who have been disproportionately impacted by the...

www.thedrum.com

Comments / 0

#Christmas Wrapping#Pinterest#Empowering Women#Bank Of Montreal#Bmo#Fcb Canada#Canadian
