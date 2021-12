CLEVELAND, Ohio-- Since 1925, NELA Park has been lit up for passers by during the holidays. Now in its 97th year, NELA Park Holiday Lighting has become a Cleveland tradition. This is the second year that GE Lighting, a Savant Company, has carried the torch of lighting the park. Nearly one million LED lights were used to decorate the several blocks of NELA Park along Noble Road in Cleveland.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO