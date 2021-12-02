ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

UK court backs Meghan in dispute over privacy with publisher

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 3 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

LONDON (AP) — A British court on Thursday dismissed an appeal by a newspaper publisher seeking to overturn an earlier ruling that it breached the privacy of the Duchess of Sussex by publishing portions of a letter she wrote to her estranged father.

The Court of Appeal in London upheld a High Court ruling in February that publication of the letter that the former Meghan Markle wrote to her father Thomas Markle after she married Prince Harry in 2018 was “manifestly excessive and hence unlawful.

The publisher of the Mail on Sunday and the MailOnline website challenged that decision at the Court of Appeal, which held a hearing last month.

In a statement, Meghan said the ruling was “a victory not just for me, but for anyone who has ever felt scared to stand up for what’s right.”

“While this win is precedent-setting, what matters most is that we are now collectively brave enough to reshape a tabloid industry that conditions people to be cruel, and profits from the lies and pain that they create.”

Associated Newspapers disputed Meghan’s claim that she didn’t intend the letter to be seen by anyone but her father. They said correspondence between Meghan and her then-communications secretary, Jason Knauf, showed the duchess suspected her father might leak the letter to journalists and wrote it with that in mind.

The publisher also argued that the publication of the letter was part of Thomas Markle’s right to reply following misleading media reports that alleged he was “cruelly cold-shouldering” his daughter in the run-up to her royal wedding.

But a judge ruled Thursday that the article, which the Mail on Sunday described as “sensational,” was “splashed as a new public revelation,” rather than focusing on Thomas Markle’s response to those reports.

In their appeal, Associated Newspapers had also argued that Meghan made private information public by cooperating with Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, authors of “Finding Freedom,” a sympathetic book about her and Harry.

The duchess’ lawyers had previously denied that she or Harry collaborated with the authors. But Knauf said in evidence to the court that he gave the writers information, and discussed it with Harry and Meghan.

Knauf’s evidence, which hadn’t previously been disclosed, was a dramatic twist in the long-running case.

In response, Meghan, 40, apologized for misleading the court about the extent of her cooperation with the book’s authors.

The duchess said she didn’t remember the discussions with Knauf when she gave evidence earlier in the case, “and I apologize to the court for the fact that I had not remembered these exchanges at the time.”

“I had absolutely no wish or intention to mislead the defendant or the court,” she said in a written statement.

Meghan, a former star of the American TV legal drama “Suits,” married Harry, a grandson of Queen Elizabeth II, at Windsor Castle in May 2018.

Meghan and Harry announced in early 2020 that they were quitting royal duties and moving to North America, citing what they said were the unbearable intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media.

They have settled in Santa Barbara, California, with their two young children.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Duchess of Cambridge was left in tears after confronting Meghan Markle over 'bullying of Palace staff' just days before the royal wedding, Camilla pal Kirstie Allsopp claims

The Duchess of Cambridge was left in tears after confronting Meghan Markle just days before the royal wedding over claims she had bullied staff, Kirstie Allsopp has claimed. Kate Middleton, 39, was said to have been left in tears after she 'lost control' during a row with her future sister-in-law, which stemmed over claims Meghan had been rude to Palace staff, television presenter Ms Allsopp told The Telegraph.
CELEBRITIES
Shropshire Star

Mail on Sunday publisher considering Supreme Court appeal over Meghan letter

Meghan, 40, sued Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) over five articles that reproduced parts of a “personal and private” letter to her father. The publisher of The Mail on Sunday has said it is considering an appeal to the Supreme Court after it lost the latest stage of a privacy battle with the Duchess of Sussex over a handwritten letter to her estranged father.
POLITICS
NBC Philadelphia

UK Tabloid Loses Appeal in Meghan Markle's Privacy Case Over Letter to Dad

The Duchess of Sussex on Thursday won the latest stage in her long-running privacy lawsuit against a British newspaper publisher over its publication of parts of a letter she wrote to her estranged father. The Court of Appeal in London upheld a High Court ruling in February that the publisher...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
wbrz.com

Meghan Markle wins latest court battle with UK newspaper publisher

The publisher of the Mail on Sunday, a British conservative newspaper, on Thursday lost a legal battle against Meghan Markle. The publisher appealed to overturn a High Court ruling that it breached Markle's privacy by publishing parts of a letter she wrote to her estranged father back in August 2018.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Markle
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
Daily Mail

Prince William's mental health crisis: Duke reveals how he was engulfed by a dark cloud of depression after his air ambulance dash to accident involving a boy close to George's age left him feeling 'like the whole world was dying'

Prince William has revealed that he was engulfed by a dark cloud of anguish and depression after witnessing the aftermath of a devastating accident. In a remarkable display of candour, the Duke vividly describes how his torment left him feeling as if 'the whole world was dying'. His mental health...
MENTAL HEALTH
purewow.com

Camilla Parker Bowles Reveals That She & Prince Charles Still Have a ‘Snap in Their Celery’ in Their 70s

Members of the royal family understand all too well that their positions require a lot of traveling. This past week, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles journeyed to Jordan and Egypt as a part of their Autumn Tour, and the Duchess of Cornwall talked about the excitement of the trip, but also how traveling affects her and Prince Charles now that they're getting older.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duchess Of Sussex#Royal Wedding#British Royal Family#Uk#Ap#The Court Of Appeal#High Court#Mailonline#Associated Newspapers
Popculture

Master P Makes Major Request in Court Amid 8-Year Divorce Process

After eight years of divorce proceedings, Master P (born Percy Miller) is taking a large step in securing his split from his ex Sonya Miller by asking a judge to legally declare him as single. According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, the No Limit CEO says he and his ex have been separated for the better part of a decade and that there's no reason they should be married anymore.
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
Popculture

One of Queen Elizabeth's Longtime Confidantes Has Died

Queen Elizabeth's longtime confidante, Ann Fortune FitzRoy, the Dowager Duchess of Grafton, has died. FitzRoy, who served as the monarch's Mistress of the Robes, died at the age of 101, per Royal Central. FitzRoy joined the Royal Household in 1953, which was the year after Elizabeth succeeded to the throne.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Times Leader

Merkel makes final appeal to Germans to get vaccinated

BERLIN (AP) — Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel on Saturday made what is likely her final appeal before leaving office next week for Germans to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Merkel gave what is expected to be her last weekly video message two days after federal and state leaders decided on a meant to break a wave of coronavirus infections.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Leader

French far-right TV pundit holds presidential campaign rally

VILLEPINTE, France (AP) — Far-right former French TV pundit Eric Zemmour is holding his first campaign rally Sunday near Paris, a few days after he formally declared his candidacy for April’s presidential election in a. The 63-year-old with multiple hate-speech convictions has unveiled his campaign’s slogan: “Impossible is not French,”...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Times Leader

Times Leader

5K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy